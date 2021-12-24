ENGLISH

    Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart Oppo Advance Days Christmas sale is all set to be hosted from December 22 to December 25. During this sale, you can get attractive discounts on a slew of Oppo smartphones. Also, Oppo has partnered with Axis Bank to provide 10% discount on using an Axis Bank card for the purchase.

     

    Flipkart Oppo Advance Days Christmas sale

    You can get no-cost EMI payment option along with other benefits. It is possible to get the Reno6 at Rs. 29,990 during the Flipkart Oppo Advance Days Christmas sale. There are many other devices in the Oppo A series, F series and Reno series among others during the ongoing sale. Check out all discounts and offers from here.

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (8% off)

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19s (Glowing Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
     

    OPPO F19s (Glowing Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 22,990 (13% off)

    OPPO F19s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A16 (Pearl Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    OPPO A16 (Pearl Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,490 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990 (15% off)

    OPPO A16 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A12 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    OPPO A12 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,750 ; MRP: Rs. 10,990 (20% off)

    OPPO A12 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,750 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (5% off)

    OPPO A53s 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A33 (Moonlight Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    OPPO A33 (Moonlight Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,490 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 (19% off)

    OPPO A33 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,490 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A12 (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    OPPO A12 (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,750 ; MRP: Rs. 11,990 (18% off)

    OPPO A12 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,750 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (13% off)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A55 (Rainbow Blue, 4 GB) (64 GB RAM)

    OPPO A55 (Rainbow Blue, 4 GB) (64 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (18% off)

    OPPO A55 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 16,990 (5% off)

    OPPO A53s 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (23% off)

    OPPO F17 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 5:08 [IST]
