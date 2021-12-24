Just In
- 11 hrs ago Xiaomi 12X Specs And Pricing Leaked Online Ahead Of Dec 28 Launch
- 13 hrs ago WhatsApp Tips And Tricks: How To Keep Your Name Invisible On WhatsApp Profile
- 14 hrs ago Reliance Jio Update: Telco Completes Connected Robotics Trial On 5G Network
- 14 hrs ago How To Download And Send Christmas Stickers And GIFs On WhatsApp
Don't Miss
- Education SSC CGL Examination 2021 Notification For Group B And Group C Posts. Check Eligibility And Other Details Here
- News Mathura priests demand ban on Sunny Leone's "obscene" dance video on ‘Madhuban mein’
- Movies Bigg Boss 15 Dec 24 Highlights: Teja-Karan Share Intimate Moment; Bigg Boss Surprises Contestants
- Sports Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid pay tributes to Harbhajan Singh
- Finance How Equity Fund Is Different From Debt Fund? Which One Should You Invest
- Lifestyle Multivitamin, Paracetamol - Only Treatment Given To Omicron Patients At Delhi Hospital
- Automobiles Log9 Unveiled InstaCharging Station; Full Charge In Just 15-Minutes
- Travel Must-Visit Destinations During Christmas In Jammu & Kashmir For 2021
Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones
Flipkart Oppo Advance Days Christmas sale is all set to be hosted from December 22 to December 25. During this sale, you can get attractive discounts on a slew of Oppo smartphones. Also, Oppo has partnered with Axis Bank to provide 10% discount on using an Axis Bank card for the purchase.
You can get no-cost EMI payment option along with other benefits. It is possible to get the Reno6 at Rs. 29,990 during the Flipkart Oppo Advance Days Christmas sale. There are many other devices in the Oppo A series, F series and Reno series among others during the ongoing sale. Check out all discounts and offers from here.
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (8% off)
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19s (Glowing Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 22,990 (13% off)
OPPO F19s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A16 (Pearl Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,490 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990 (15% off)
OPPO A16 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A12 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,750 ; MRP: Rs. 10,990 (20% off)
OPPO A12 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,750 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (5% off)
OPPO A53s 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A33 (Moonlight Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,490 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 (19% off)
OPPO A33 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,490 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A12 (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,750 ; MRP: Rs. 11,990 (18% off)
OPPO A12 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,750 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (13% off)
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A55 (Rainbow Blue, 4 GB) (64 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (18% off)
OPPO A55 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 16,990 (5% off)
OPPO A53s 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (23% off)
OPPO F17 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Christmas Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
13,130
-
17,910
-
40,999
-
33,999
-
13,768
-
92,249
-
13,695