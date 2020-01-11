ENGLISH

    Oppo Fantastic Days Sale Offers: Oppo Smartphones On Discount

    By
    |

    Oppo Fantastic Days from Flipkart has recently got a great momentum, considering Makar Sankranti and Pongal festivals. The sales starts from January 11th and will run until January 14th 2020. We have shared a list of some Oppo devices below.

    Oppo Fantastic Day Sale
     

    Offers are 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit debit card, extra discounts, exchange offers, and cashback offers. You will also get brand warranty of 1 year on smartphone and 6 months warranty on accessories.

    Oppo F11

    Oppo F11

    The handset's 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 12,990. The key features of the phone include a 48MP primary camera and 4,020mAh battery capacity.

    Oppo K1

    Oppo K1

    The handset price starts from Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM memory options. The handset comes with a 6.41-inch HD display, 3,600mAh battery, and an 25MP front camera.

    Oppo A7
     

    Oppo A7

    The smartphone comes at Rs. 12,990 with 23% off. You will get an extra Rs. 4,000 discounts, on buying the device. The prime highlight of the phone is the use of a 4,230mAh battery.

    Oppo Reno 2 Series

    Oppo Reno 2 Series

    The handset's is priced from Rs. 23,990. The key features of the phone include a 48MP quad rear camera setup with digital zoom feature.

    Oppo A5s

    Oppo A5s

    The handset is available at Rs. 8,490 with 34% off. You can buy the device with an EMI starting from Rs. 708 per month. Also, get up to Rs. 8,450 off on exchange on buying the phone on Flipkart.

    Oppo A3s

    Oppo A3s

    The highly popular smartphone is available at Rs. 7,490 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM memory options. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC.

    Oppo A9 2020

    Oppo A9 2020

    The handset makes use of the Qualcomm SM6125 processor and the price for the device is available from Rs. 18,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. You will get up to Rs. 14,350 off on exchange on the device.

    Oppo A5 2020

    Oppo A5 2020

    Priced at Rs. 12,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage options. It is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,083 per month. It comes with a 6.5-inch display, quad rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery.

    Oppo F9

    Oppo F9

    The handset is available from Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM memory options. The handset is available in Mist Black, and Steller Purple colors.

    Oppo F9 Pro

    Oppo F9 Pro

    The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB HDD memory options. It is priced for Rs. 14,990 for the given memory options.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
