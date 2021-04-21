Flipkart Realme Days Sale: Discount Offers On Realme 7, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme C20, Realme X7, And More

Let's start with the popular Realme Narzo series. The Realme Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro are now available for just Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. Also, the Realme Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20 Pro have a 19 percent and a 23 percent discount, respectively, costing just Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 12,999, respectively at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale.

One can also check out the discount offers on the Realme C series. The Realme C20 and the Realme C12 are now available for just Rs. 6,799 and Rs. 7,999, respectively at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale. Plus, the Realme C11 and the Realme C15 are available with a 16 and a 25 percent price cut, bringing down the price at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale.

Additionally, devices like the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro are available with a 25 percent and a 14 percent discount at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale. Adding to the list are the Realme X series smartphones. One can get the Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G at just Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale.

The Flipkart Realme Days Sale is also offering a 23 percent discount for the Realme X3 SuperZoom, bringing down the price to just Rs. 22,999. Lastly, the premium Realme X50 Pro gets a 23 percent discount, costing just Rs. 41,999 at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale. Aren't these some great offers?

Realme 7

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (25% off)

Realme Narzo 30A

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)

Realme C20

Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (15% off)

Realme X7 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)

Realme X7 Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (10% off)

Realme C12

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (27% off)

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (23% off)

Realme X50 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (23% off)

Realme 7 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)

Realme C11

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (16% off)

Realme C15

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)

Realme Narzo 20

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (19% off)

