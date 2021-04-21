Just In
Flipkart Realme Days Sale: Discount Offers On Realme 7, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme C20, Realme X7, And More
Realme fans have some great offers to check out. The Flipkart Realme Days Sale is here, bringing a massive discount to several new Realme smartphones like the Realme 7, Realme C20, Realme X7, Realme Narzo 30A, and so on. If you're looking for a new smartphone, particularly a Realme device, then the Flipkart Realme Days Sale is the right place to head to. You could get up to 27 percent discount.
Let's start with the popular Realme Narzo series. The Realme Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro are now available for just Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. Also, the Realme Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20 Pro have a 19 percent and a 23 percent discount, respectively, costing just Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 12,999, respectively at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale.
One can also check out the discount offers on the Realme C series. The Realme C20 and the Realme C12 are now available for just Rs. 6,799 and Rs. 7,999, respectively at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale. Plus, the Realme C11 and the Realme C15 are available with a 16 and a 25 percent price cut, bringing down the price at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale.
Additionally, devices like the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro are available with a 25 percent and a 14 percent discount at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale. Adding to the list are the Realme X series smartphones. One can get the Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G at just Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale.
The Flipkart Realme Days Sale is also offering a 23 percent discount for the Realme X3 SuperZoom, bringing down the price to just Rs. 22,999. Lastly, the premium Realme X50 Pro gets a 23 percent discount, costing just Rs. 41,999 at the Flipkart Realme Days Sale. Aren't these some great offers?
Realme 7
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (25% off)
Realme 7 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)
Realme Narzo 30A is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (15% off)
Realme C20 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (27% off)
Realme C12 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (23% off)
Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X50 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (23% off)
Realme X50 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)
Realme 7 Pro is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (16% off)
Realme C11 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C15
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)
Realme C15 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (19% off)
Realme Narzo 20 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
