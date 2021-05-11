ENGLISH

    Flipkart Realme Days Sale MAY 2021: Realme Narzo 20, Realme C25, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme X50 Pro And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart is hosting the Realme Days sale for May. The sale is live for five days starting from May 10 to May 14. During the sale, the company has teamed up with Citibank to provide a 10% instant discount on using a Citibank debit or credit card for the purchase. Also, there is an additional Rs. 500 discount on choosing EMI payment option for purchases above Rs. 20,000.

    Flipkart Realme Days Sale MAY 2021
     

    If you are looking forward to buy a Realme smartphone, then you shouldn't miss out on the ongoing Flipkart Realme Days sale for May 2021. Do out the discounts and offers on bestselling Realme smartphones that you can avail during this same from below.

    Realme Narzo 20

    Realme Narzo 20

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 , MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

    Realme Narzo 20 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C25

    Realme C25

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 , MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

    Realme C25 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30A
     

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 , MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

    Realme Narzo 30A is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X50 Pro

    Realme X50 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 , MRP: Rs. 41,999 (40% off)

    Realme X50 Pro is available at 40% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 5G

    Realme X7 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 , MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)

    Realme X7 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Pro 5G

    Realme X7 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 , MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)

    Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C20

    Realme C20

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 , MRP: Rs. 7,999 (15% off)

    Realme C20 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 , MRP: Rs. 18,999 (10% off)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C21

    Realme C21

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 , MRP: Rs. 9,999 (20% off)

    Realme C21 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 , MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)

    Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 8 5G

    Realme 8 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 , MRP: Rs. 18,999 (10% off)

    Realme 8 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C15

    Realme C15

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 , MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)

    Realme C15 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C12

    Realme C12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 , MRP: Rs. 10,999 (27% off)

    Realme C12 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom

    Realme X3 SuperZoom

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 , MRP: Rs. 29,999 (26% off)

    Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7 Pro

    Realme 7 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 , MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)

    Realme 7 Pro is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 14:40 [IST]
