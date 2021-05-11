Just In
- 26 min ago OnePlus 9 Series Won't Support More Than Two 5G Bands In India
-
- 41 min ago Asus ZenFone 8 Series Launching Tomorrow: How And Where To Watch Launch Live Stream
- 42 min ago Realme, Samsung, Poco, Asus Delaying Smartphone Launches: Know Why
- 1 hr ago Is Amazon Delivering Products During Lockdown In India? Can You Place Regular Orders?
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Bangalore Police Seizes 3,000+ Vehicles On May 10: Day One of Lockdown In Karnataka
- Movies Celebrities Come Together For Mission Oxygen- Virtual Fundraiser
- Finance Covid Oxygen Crisis: HUL To Supply 4000 Oxygen Concentrators To India
- News Coronavirus crisis: Sachin Pilot donates one-month salary to CM relief fund to combat COVID-19
- Education Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 Released At police.rajasthan.gov.in
- Sports We benefited from video analysis during successful tours of Europe and Argentina: Rohidas
- Lifestyle Nora Fatehi Sparkles In A Sequin Multicolour Pantsuit And Looks Oh-So-Sizzling In Her Latest Instagram Post
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In May
Flipkart Realme Days Sale MAY 2021: Realme Narzo 20, Realme C25, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme X50 Pro And More
Flipkart is hosting the Realme Days sale for May. The sale is live for five days starting from May 10 to May 14. During the sale, the company has teamed up with Citibank to provide a 10% instant discount on using a Citibank debit or credit card for the purchase. Also, there is an additional Rs. 500 discount on choosing EMI payment option for purchases above Rs. 20,000.
If you are looking forward to buy a Realme smartphone, then you shouldn't miss out on the ongoing Flipkart Realme Days sale for May 2021. Do out the discounts and offers on bestselling Realme smartphones that you can avail during this same from below.
Realme Narzo 20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 , MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)
Realme Narzo 20 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 , MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)
Realme C25 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 , MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 30A is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X50 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 , MRP: Rs. 41,999 (40% off)
Realme X50 Pro is available at 40% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 , MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 , MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 , MRP: Rs. 7,999 (15% off)
Realme C20 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 , MRP: Rs. 18,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 30 Pro is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 , MRP: Rs. 9,999 (20% off)
Realme C21 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 , MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)
Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 , MRP: Rs. 18,999 (10% off)
Realme 8 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C15
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 , MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)
Realme C15 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 , MRP: Rs. 10,999 (27% off)
Realme C12 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 , MRP: Rs. 29,999 (26% off)
Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 , MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)
Realme 7 Pro is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
12,433
-
8,020
-
22,999
-
24,020
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995