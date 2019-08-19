Just In
Flipkart Realme Days Sale: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X, Realme C1, Realme 3i And More
Flipkart's Realme Days sale has started and will last till August 22, 2019. The sale comes with lots of offers, bringing convenient price figures for some Realme phones. We have added a few of these devices below. Flipkart provides no-cost EMI options, extra discounts, 10% instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, extra Rs. 250 off on Axis Bank EMI transactions, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit card.
It also offers an extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, 1-year warranty periods on Realme phones, and much more.
The sale of Realme 3i will start tomorrow at noon, via Flipkart. This device will be available at Rs. 7,999. Whereas other Realme phones are available for 24/7 until the sale ends.
18% Off On Realme 3 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
Dual SIM
ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
25MP front-facing camera
Dual 4G VoLTE
4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
22% Off On Realme C1
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
14% Off On Realme C2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
16% Off On Realme 3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
21% Off On Realme 2 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
4% Off On Realme X
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
9% Off On Realme 3i
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
