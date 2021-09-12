Flipkart Realme Days Sale: Offers On Realme X7 Max, Realme C2, Realme 8 Pro, Realme Narzo 30 5G And More

The online retailer is also giving discounts on the Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and the Narzo 30 at discounted rates. The budget Realme C11 2021, Realme C20, and the Realme C21 can also be purchased at lower rates. Here in this article is the complete list of offers and specifications:

Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)

Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 5G (Nebula, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (16% off)

Realme X7 5G (Nebula, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 Pro 5G (Mystic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)

Realme X7 Pro 5G (Mystic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 Pro (Infinite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (9% off)

Realme 8 Pro (Infinite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (10% off)

Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C11 2021 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,299 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (8% off)

Realme C11 2021 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,299 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (6% off)

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (26% off)

Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (3% off)

Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C20 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme C20 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off)

Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Blade Silver, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (10% off)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Blade Silver, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.