Flipkart Relame Days: Holi Festival Sale On Realme Smartphones
Realme fans have a lot to look forward to. The company has been releasing a steady stream of smartphones in the Indian market. Most of the Realme smartphones are now available on Flipkart, including the newly launched Realme 8 series. Moreover, the Flipkart Relame Days as part of the Holi Festival Sale is bringing in several discount offerings on Realme smartphones. The Flipkart Relame Days sale is giving a massive price cut on several smartphones, including Realme ones.
For one, the Realme Narzo series is available at a discount at the Flipkart Relame Days. One can get the Realme Narzo 20 Pro for just Rs. 13,999 against the original price of Rs. 16,999. Also, the Realme Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20A are available at the Flipkart Relame Days for just Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively.
Moreover, the newly launched Realme Narzo 30A is also available at a discount price of Rs. 8,499 against the original price tag of Rs. 9,999. Plus, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is available for only Rs. 16,999 - making it an attractive offer. One can also check out discount offers on the Realme C series. The Flipkart Relame Days sale is offering the Realme C12 for just Rs. 7,699. One can also get the Realme C11 or the Realme C15 for just Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 7,999, respectively.
Joining the list are Realme 7 smartphones. The Flipkart Relame Days sale is offering both the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The Realme 7i is also available for only Rs. 11,999 against the original price of Rs. 13,999. Additionally, the Realme 6 is available for just Rs. 14,999 against the original price of Rs. 17,999.
The Flipkart Relame Days sale is extending the discount offers to several Realme X smartphones. Devices like the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro can now be purchased at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. Also, the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Realme X50 Pro are available for a discount rate of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively at the Flipkart Relame Days.
