Flipkart Relame Days: Holi Festival Sale On Realme Smartphones

For one, the Realme Narzo series is available at a discount at the Flipkart Relame Days. One can get the Realme Narzo 20 Pro for just Rs. 13,999 against the original price of Rs. 16,999. Also, the Realme Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20A are available at the Flipkart Relame Days for just Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively.

Moreover, the newly launched Realme Narzo 30A is also available at a discount price of Rs. 8,499 against the original price tag of Rs. 9,999. Plus, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is available for only Rs. 16,999 - making it an attractive offer. One can also check out discount offers on the Realme C series. The Flipkart Relame Days sale is offering the Realme C12 for just Rs. 7,699. One can also get the Realme C11 or the Realme C15 for just Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 7,999, respectively.

Joining the list are Realme 7 smartphones. The Flipkart Relame Days sale is offering both the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The Realme 7i is also available for only Rs. 11,999 against the original price of Rs. 13,999. Additionally, the Realme 6 is available for just Rs. 14,999 against the original price of Rs. 17,999.

The Flipkart Relame Days sale is extending the discount offers to several Realme X smartphones. Devices like the Realme X7 and the X7 Pro can now be purchased at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. Also, the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Realme X50 Pro are available for a discount rate of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively at the Flipkart Relame Days.

Realme Narzo 30A

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 9,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 8,499

The Realme Narzo 30A is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C12

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 10,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 7,699

The Realme C12 is available at discounted price during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,699 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 16,999 Discount Price: Rs. 13,999

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 7

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 17,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 13,499

The Realme 7 is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 21,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 17,999

The Realme X7 is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Offers:

MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 16,999

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 Pro

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 32,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 27,999

The Realme X7 Pro is available at discounted price during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C15

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 7,999

The Realme C15 is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 6

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 17,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 14,999

The Realme 6 is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 20A

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 10,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 8,499

The Realme Narzo 20A is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 20

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 10,499

The Realme Narzo 20 is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 7i

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 13,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 11,999

The Realme 7i is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X3 Super Zoom

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 29,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 27,999

The Realme X3 Super Zoom is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X50 Pro

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 41,999 ; Discount Price: Rs. 39,999

The Realme X50 Pro is available at discounted price during Flipkart Relame Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.