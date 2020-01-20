Flipkart Republic Day Sale Offers Huge Discounts On Premium Smartphones

Offers by Flipkart on these phones are 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards, 10% instant discount on Kotak Mahindra debit and credit cards, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with Axis bank credit and debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, and more.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,834 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get extra Rs. 33, 000 discounts on the phone.

Apple iPhone 11

The smartphone is available at Rs. 69,900 for its 128GB ROM option. It comes in five different color options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 5,825 per month. It comes with a Liquid Retina HD display, A13 Bionic chip, and dual rear cameras.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 99,900 for 64GB ROM option. It is available in four different color options. You will get Rs. 6,000 off on prepaid transactions with HDFC credit and debit cards.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX

On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 1,23,900 with. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 10,325 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S9

This smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 1,917 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and extra Rs. 39, 501 discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

This smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 2,500 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 14.050 off on exchange.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

The handset is priced at Rs. 33,999 for its 32GB ROM option. It comes in six different color options. It sports a 5.5-inch Retina HD display, runs iOS 13, 12MP + 12MP rear and 7MP front cameras.

Black Shark 2

The smartphone is available at Rs. 39,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM options. It comes in two different color options. It sports a 6.39-inch display, runs Pie OS, 48MP + 12MP rear and 20MP front cameras.

Vivo S1 Pro

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,250 per month with 25% down payment. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, the handset comes with quad rear cameras, 4,500mAh battery, and 6.38-inch Full HD+ display.

OPPO F15

On buying the device, you will get an extra Rs. 3,000 discount. It is priced at Rs. 19,990. You will also get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange.

Asus ZenFone 5Z (Meteor Silver, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

The device comes at Rs. 21,999 with 50% off. You will get an extra Rs. 22,000 off on buying the phone via Flipkart. It comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Full HD+ display, and 3,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The smartphone is available for Rs. 17,999 with 27% off. You will get up to Rs. 16,050 off on exchange. You will also get a 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. It comes with 48MP triple rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, and Full HD+ display.

OPPO Reno2 Z

The smartphone is available at Rs. 25,990 for its 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. It comes in Luminous Black and Sky White colors.

Apple iPhone XS Max

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 69,999 for 64GB ROM option. It is available in two different color options. Its key specs are a 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup, 7MP selfie sensor, and A12 Bionic processor.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 2,393 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you will get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

Apple iPhone X

The smartphone is available at Rs. 87,999 with 4% off. You can buy the smartphone at an EMI starting from Rs. 3,008 per month. Its prime features are Super Retina HD display, dual rear cameras, and A11 bionic chip with 64-bit architecture.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

It sports a 5.5-inch Retina HD display. It comes with A11 bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, 64GB ROM, and Retina HD display. It is available from Rs. 58,999.

Google Pixel 3 XL

The handset is fitted with a 3,430mAh battery and comes with a quad HD+ display, and 8MP + 8MP dual front cameras. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,911 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you will get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The handset is available for sales from Rs. 67,900 with 7% off. It comes with a 6.4-inch quad HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear camears, and an 8MP front camera.

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

On buying the device, you will get an extra Rs. 7,000 off. It is priced at Rs. 45,500 with 18% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,556 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 5,333 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a Full HD+ display, Exynos 9 9820 processor, and dual rear cameras.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 45,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options. It is available in three different color options. You will get an extra Rs. 3,009 off on the phone.