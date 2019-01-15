Flipkart Republic Day Sale (20th to 22nd Jan): Preview Offers on Smartphones, Electronics and more

With the Sankranti festival- reaching to its end, yet another sale scheme has been projected by the Flipkart. It seems the portal is in a fashion to not let the users go unnoticed for their much anticipated discounts and perks, from time to time. Such a fashion in the form of a Republic Day sale brings worthy preview offers on smartphones, electronics, TV, and more. The sale which will exist from 20th to 22nd Jan, 2019- brings lot more valuable deals which one will surely look up to.

The commendable offers guided by the portal are 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, no cost EMI option, better exchange and cashback deals, and more. Other offers include up to 75 percent off on TVs and home appliances, up to 80 percent discounts on electronic products, 40 to 80 percent off on fashion apparels and furniture. Flipkart will also offer up to 70 percent off on its own branded products, in addition, to buy 3 get 10 percent off and buy 4 get 15 percent off deals. The portal is also bringing 10 percent and 15 percent discount offers when shopping for over Rs 1,450 and Rs 1,950 respectively.

Also, common users will be able to access the special deals from 12 AM on January 20. While, the Republic Sale will start early for Flipkart Plus members. Flipkart Plus members will get early access from 8 PM on January 19.

Massive Discounts on smartphones You can get heavy discounts on smartphones. Users can get 80% Buyback Value of Rs 11200. Also, you can purchase the Buyback Guarantee policy at Re. 1 Only, 5% extra off with Axis bank buzz credit card and more. Upto 75% off on TV and Appliances Consumers can get their favorite TV and other appliances with up to 75% off. You can get extra Rs. 1500 off, good amount of money off on exchange etc. Even you can have these products coming from different brands irrespective of different price variant. Upto 80% off on Electronics and Accessories The users can acquire some electronic products and other accessories with up to 80% off. You get extra savings on EMI transactions with SBI credit cards, no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI card on cart value above Rs. 4499, and more. There is a wide variety of products coming from different brands. You can go for the ones that suit the best. 40% to 80% off on Fashion You can purchase your favorite clothing or any other fashion products with up to 40% to 80% off. The platform comes with some latest dresses, cosmetic products, fashion gadgets, and more. For better information, visit at Flipkart's official website. From Rs 99 Beauty, Toys, Sports, Books You can purchase beauty products, toys, sports wares, books ate just Rs. 99. There is a combo offer which allows you to buy 2 books and save 5%; Buy 3 save 10%; Buy 4+ save 15%. Besides, other products can also be purchased with some enticing deals. Home Furniture 40% to 80% Off Nothing can bet better than the latest offering by Flipkart. As per the Republic day sale scheme, you can obtain some home furniture with up to 40% to 80% off. You also get good warranty and guarantee on these products.