Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020: Offers And Discounts On Samsung, Apple, Nokia, Xiaomi And More

Vivo Z1 Pro

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,083 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 11,700 off on exchange on the phone.

Realme 3

The smartphone is available at Rs. 7,499 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. It comes in Diamond Red, Dynamic Black, and Radiant Blue color options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 625 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S9

On buying the device, you will get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange. It is priced at Rs. 26,999 with 56% off. You can buy the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 2,250 per month.

Apple iPhone 11

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 5,825 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange on the phone. It comes with a Liquid Retina HD display, A13 Bionic chip, and dual rear cameras.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 99,900 for 64GB ROM option. It is available in four different color options. You will get Rs. 6,000 off on prepaid transactions with HDFC credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

This smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 2,500 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and up to Rs. 14.050 off on exchange.

Apple iPhone 7

The smartphone is available at Rs. 27,999 for its 32GB ROM option. It comes in four different color options. It sports a 4.7-inch Liquid Retina display, runs iOS 13, 12MP rear and 7MP front cameras.

Realme 5i

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 750 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, the handset comes with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and 6.52-inch HD+ display.

Realme X

On buying the device, you will get an extra Rs. 1,000 discount. It is priced at Rs. 19,999. You will also get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange.

Oppo F11 Pro

The smartphone is available for Rs. 16,990 with 41% off. You will get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange. You will also get an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. It comes with dual rear cameras, VOOC charging, pop-up camera, and Full HD+ display.

Redmi K20

The smartphone is available at Rs. 19,999 for its 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It comes in Carbon Black, Frame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White colors.

Redmi K20 Pro

The mobile phone comes at Rs. 24,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options. It is available in four different color options. Its key specs are a 48MP triple rear camera setup, 20MP selfie sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 855 processor.

Motorola One Vision

The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,250 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you will get an extra Rs. 8,000 discount on the device.

HTC Wildfire X

The handset is available for sales from Rs. 7,999 with 38% off. It comes with triple rear cameras, 6.22-inch display, and 3,300mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Asus 6Z

The smartphone is available at Rs. 27,999 with 22% off. You can buy the smartphone at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,334 per month. Its prime feature is the use of controllable motorized flip camera.

Asus 5Z

The device comes at Rs. 21,999 with 50% off. You will get an extra Rs. 22,000 off on buying the phone via Flipkart. It comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, Full HD+ display, and 3,300mAh battery.

Honor 20i

It sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It is equipped with 3,400mAh battery capacity.

Rog Phone 2

The gaming handset is fitted with a massive 6,000mAh battery and features the robust ROG GameCool II cooling system that prevents the device from getting heated, and so you can comfortably game for hours.