Flipkart Samsung Days Offers: Attractive Discounts On Samsung Smartphones

Going by the same, the Flipkart Samsung Days sale, buyers can get up to Rs. 4,000 instant discount on specific smartphones on using an HDFC bank card for the purchase.

Also, there are attractive EMI discounts on select smartphones and discounts on the Samsung Care+ membership.

So, if you are looking forward to buy a new Samsung smartphone, check out the below deals you can avail on Flipkart until June 12 as a part of the Samsung Days sale.

4% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cloud Pink, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

The Samsung Galaxy S20, the most affordable flagship smartphone in the current generation flagship series with 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 70,499 onwards.

You can purchase this smartphone at up to 4% discount and no-cost EMI payment option of Rs. 5,875 per month. There is Rs, 4,000 instant cashback and Samsung Care+ membership for Rs. 2,499.

15% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30s (Prism Crush White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

The Samsung Galaxy A30s with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs.15,899 and comes with an additional discount of Rs. 3,000. There is an exchange offer as well up to Rs. 13,590 and EMI payment option starting from Rs. 2,650 per month.

6% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced starting from Rs. 77,999. this device is available with Rs. 4,000 instant cashback offer on using an HDFC card for the purchase, no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 6,500 per month and Samsung Care+ membership for Rs. 2,499.

5% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71 (Prism Crush Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy A71 featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is available for Rs. 32,999. This smartphone comes with no-cost EMI payment options starting from Rs. 3,667. On the whole, the Galaxy A71 can be purchased at 5% discount during the sale.

2% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Prism White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 42,999. The device comes with no-cost EMI payment option and is priced starting from Rs. 3,583. The other discounts include Rs. 4,000 instant cashback on buying it using an HDFC card.

28% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50 (Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy A50 featuring 64GB storage space and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 14,999. The device comes with a triple-camera setup and attractive discounts of up to 28% during the Flipkart Samsung Days sale until June 12.

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50s (Prism Crush White, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

The Galaxy A50s smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 18,750 and comes with other notable highlights. It is available at up to 25% discount during the sale. There are additional offers and no-cost EMI payment options too.