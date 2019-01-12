Flipkart Sankranti Special offers: Discounts on smartphones, smart TVs and more

Flipkart's Sankranti Special offers come as a boon to a section of users who now can avail expensive smartphones, Smart TVs and more products at a relieving discounted price option.

The platform houses January 2019's new entries as well as being aligned with some older products, launched back in the year 2018. Not only this, but these wares also come from various brands- ultimately giving you an option to look for the suitable variety.

You can get no cost EMI option with better EMI rates, better cashback ad exchange amount, extra Rs. 3200 off, an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and more. You get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories.

From the portal, you can also purchase some keypad phones starting from just Rs. 429. You can have 100+ feature phones across 10+ brands. The users can obtain some smart TVs at 5% off on EMIs with ICICI bank credit and debit cards,10% instant discount with American Express cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. For detailed information related to the offers, you can refer our list.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera andsecondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical)

Vivo V9 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM,

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

Motorola One Power

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 6s

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery

Lenovo K9

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy On6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery