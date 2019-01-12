Flipkart Sankranti Special offers: Discounts on smartphones, smart TVs and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Modi Can't Speak A Line In English Without Teleprompter: Says Mamata Banerjee
- India Vs Australia, 1st ODI — Live Updates: Marsh, Khawaja Look To Revive Hosts As Openers Depart
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review: The Best Value-For-Money Cafe Racer
- Vivo Y91 Could Be Launched In India Next Week For Rs. 10,990
- The Accidental Prime Minister Movie Review: Anupam Kher's Act Is Sincere But The Film Fails To Speak Loud!
- 4 Midcap Stocks With Potential To Generate Good Returns
- 14 Health Benefits Of Pomegranates For Skin, Hair & Health
- Reasons To Visit Yavatmal: The Tucked Away Gem In Maharashtra - Tempted Yet?
Flipkart's Sankranti Special offers come as a boon to a section of users who now can avail expensive smartphones, Smart TVs and more products at a relieving discounted price option.
The platform houses January 2019's new entries as well as being aligned with some older products, launched back in the year 2018. Not only this, but these wares also come from various brands- ultimately giving you an option to look for the suitable variety.
You can get no cost EMI option with better EMI rates, better cashback ad exchange amount, extra Rs. 3200 off, an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and more. You get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories.
From the portal, you can also purchase some keypad phones starting from just Rs. 429. You can have 100+ feature phones across 10+ brands. The users can obtain some smart TVs at 5% off on EMIs with ICICI bank credit and debit cards,10% instant discount with American Express cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. For detailed information related to the offers, you can refer our list.
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Redmi Note 5 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Honor 9 Lite
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera andsecondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Vivo V9 Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM,
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Motorola One Power
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 6s
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Lenovo K9
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera and secondary 5MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On6
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery