Flipkart Shop From Home Sale: Discount On iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 And More

The iPhone 12 series have been among the latest smartphones from Apple. Of course, the launch price of the iPhone 12 series has been whopping expensive, until now. The Flipkart Shop From Home Sale is offering a massive price cut on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone 12 Pro. This means you can get these smartphones for just Rs. 77,900, Rs. 67,900, and Rs. 1,15,900, respectively.

That's not all. The Flipkart Shop From Home Sale also extends to a couple of slightly older iPhone models. These include the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and the iPhone SE. You can get these devices at Rs. 51,999, Rs. 41,999, and Rs. 32,999 - making for a very attractive and affordable purchase for a new iPhone.

iPhone 11

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 51,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (5% off)

iPhone 11 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone XR

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (12% off)

Apple iPhone XR is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone SE

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (17% off)

iPhone SE is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)

iPhone 12 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Mini

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 67,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)

iPhone 12 Mini is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,900 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,15,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (3% off)

iPhone 12 Pro is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,15,900 onwards during the sale.