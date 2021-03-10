Just In
- 8 hrs ago Asus ROG Phone 5 Series With Snapdragon 888 SoCs Launched In India; Is It Worth Your Money?
-
- 9 hrs ago AirPods Pro 2 Rumors: Here’s What These Upcoming Earphones Can Offer
- 9 hrs ago JioFiber Vs BSNL Rs. 2,499 Broadband Plan: Which One To Opt And Why?
- 9 hrs ago Why Are Indians Facing Trouble Receiving OTP Messages?
Don't Miss
- Movies Kapil Sharma Wishes Speedy Recovery To A Fan Fighting Kidney Disease; Promises To Meet Him
- News Fuel price hike: Satyendar Jain says Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST
- Sports Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan wedding: 'Limited number of guests, ban on smartphones,' say reports
- Lifestyle Shriya Pilgaonkar Or Mithila Palkar, Whose Humble Saree Do You Like More?
- Automobiles Red Bull Ace Of Dirt Second Edition To Take Place On 18th & 19th March: Read More!
- Finance IDBI Bank To Be Taken Out Of PCA Framework
- Travel Indian Beaches Worth Visiting This Summer Holiday
- Education BTEUP Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At unrise.up.gov.in
Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale: Discount On Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime, Mi 10T, And More
Flipkart is back with yet another sale, and this time, the company has partnered with Xiaomi India to offer deals and discounts on some of the best-selling Redmi and Mi devices. Phones like the Redmi 9i will be available with a flat 20 percent discount while the Redmi 9 will be available with no-cost EMI plans, with EMI starting at Rs. 1,733 per month. The Redmi 9 Prime has also gotten a lot cheaper, and the same is now available with 20 percent off, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has also received a price cut of 12 percent.
Lastly, the upper mid-range Xiaomi Mi 10T is available with 18 percent off. And here are all the top deals and offers available on Flipkart during the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale.
Redmi 9i (20% Off)
Redmi 9i is available for Rs. 7,999 after a 20% discount for the 4GB + 64GB variant. On using an Axis Bank debit or credit card, you can get it for Rs. 7,249.
Redmi 9 (No cost EMI Rs. 1,733/month)
Redmi 9 is available starting from Rs. 9,149 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,733 per month.
Redmi 9 Prime
Redmi 9 Prime can be bought from Rs. 9,499 onwards via Flipkart as there is 20% discount on the device.
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T (18% Off)
Xiaomi Mi 10T with a 108MP primary rear camera sensor is now available for Rs. 34,999. There is no-cost EMI payment option as well.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
79,999
-
69,999
-
36,965
-
51,510
-
18,999
-
14,999
-
49,590
-
42,640
-
56,320
-
49,570