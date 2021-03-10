ENGLISH

    Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale: Discount On Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime, Mi 10T, And More

    Flipkart is back with yet another sale, and this time, the company has partnered with Xiaomi India to offer deals and discounts on some of the best-selling Redmi and Mi devices. Phones like the Redmi 9i will be available with a flat 20 percent discount while the Redmi 9 will be available with no-cost EMI plans, with EMI starting at Rs. 1,733 per month. The Redmi 9 Prime has also gotten a lot cheaper, and the same is now available with 20 percent off, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has also received a price cut of 12 percent.

    Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale On Redmi Phones
     

    Lastly, the upper mid-range Xiaomi Mi 10T is available with 18 percent off. And here are all the top deals and offers available on Flipkart during the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale.

    Redmi 9i (20% Off)

    Redmi 9i is available for Rs. 7,999 after a 20% discount for the 4GB + 64GB variant. On using an Axis Bank debit or credit card, you can get it for Rs. 7,249.

    Redmi 9 (No cost EMI Rs. 1,733/month)

    Redmi 9 is available starting from Rs. 9,149 via Flipkart during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,733 per month.

    Redmi 9 Prime
     

    Redmi 9 Prime can be bought from Rs. 9,499 onwards via Flipkart as there is 20% discount on the device.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10T (18% Off)

    Xiaomi Mi 10T with a 108MP primary rear camera sensor is now available for Rs. 34,999. There is no-cost EMI payment option as well.

