    Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung Mobiles

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back with yet another sale -- the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021. During this period, you can buy the latest Samsung smartphones from the top brands at a discounted price. In fact, you can even get discounts on devices like the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is one of the latest folding smartphones, which is now available for Rs. 1,57,999.

     

    Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021

    Additionally, smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy F12, and the Samsung Galaxy F22 are also available for a discounted price for a limited time. Here are all the top deals from the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 512 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 512 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,57,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,79,999 (12% off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 512 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,57,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
     

    Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Phantom Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Phantom Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; MRP: Rs. 95,999 (11% off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Phantom Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (13% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F02s (Diamond Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F02s (Diamond Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 (9% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F02s (Diamond Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
