Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung Mobiles

Additionally, smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy F12, and the Samsung Galaxy F22 are also available for a discounted price for a limited time. Here are all the top deals from the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 512 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,57,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,79,999 (12% off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 512 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,57,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)

Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Phantom Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; MRP: Rs. 95,999 (11% off)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Phantom Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (13% off)

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F02s (Diamond Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 (9% off)

Samsung Galaxy F02s (Diamond Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.