Just In
- 4 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy M12 Prices Hiked In India; Still Worth Buying?
- 6 hrs ago WhatsApp Support Ending For Multiple Android, iOS Smartphones In 2021; Here's The Full List
- 7 hrs ago Infinix Hot 11S With MediaTek Helio G88 Launching On September 17; Expected Price, Features In India
- 7 hrs ago Why Is BSNL Removing Prepaid Broadband Plans?
Don't Miss
- News West Bengal makes RT-PCR test must for flyers from 7 more countries on arrival
- Sports Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherji get divorced; part ways after eight years of marriage
- Movies Bigg Boss OTT September 7 Highlights: The Game Takes An Interesting Twist As Contestants Play Solo
- Finance AU Small Finance Bank Launches Its First Own Credit Card & Digital Bank AU 0101
- Lifestyle The Empire Actress Drashti Dhami Has 5 Stunning Fashion Goals For Us; Which One Is Your Favourite Outfit?
- Travel Incredible Indian Cities To Enjoy The Best Street Food
- Education RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card 2021 Download Link At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Automobiles Harley-Davidson Sales and Service Network In India — Hero MotoCorp Announces Expansion
Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung Mobiles
Flipkart is back with yet another sale -- the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021. During this period, you can buy the latest Samsung smartphones from the top brands at a discounted price. In fact, you can even get discounts on devices like the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is one of the latest folding smartphones, which is now available for Rs. 1,57,999.
Additionally, smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy F12, and the Samsung Galaxy F22 are also available for a discounted price for a limited time. Here are all the top deals from the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale 2021.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 512 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,57,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,79,999 (12% off)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 512 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,57,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (20% off)
Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)
Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Phantom Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; MRP: Rs. 95,999 (11% off)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Phantom Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (13% off)
Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F02s (Diamond Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 (9% off)
Samsung Galaxy F02s (Diamond Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757