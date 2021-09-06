Just In
Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Best Premium Smartphones
Flipkart is one popular online retailer that has a wide range of product catalogues for the Indian audience. Smartphones are one of the hot-selling items on Flipkart. The company has now announced a smartphone carnival sale where you can grab deals on premium range Android and Apple phones. During the sale, the company is offering up to 28 percent.
The flagship smartphones which you can buy from Flipkart during this sale are the iPhone 12 Mini, Motorola Razr, Vivo X60, iPhone 11, and ROG Phone 3. In this article, we have listed down all the discounts which you can avail on these aforementioned devices. We have also listed the spec sheet to help you decide which model you can consider for yourself. Take a look:
iPhone 12 (Black, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 71,999 ; MRP: Rs. 84,900 (15% off)
iPhone 12 (Black, 128 GB) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 71,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 (22% off)
iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 64,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,900 (13% off)
iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 128 GB) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11 (Purple, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 51,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (5% off)
iPhone 11 (Purple, 64 GB) is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 51,999 onwards during the sale.
iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (10% off)
Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (50% off)
Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (28% off)
ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo X60 (Midnight Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (14% off)
vivo X60 (Midnight Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)
Asus Rog Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 42,999 (18% off)
Mi 10T (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
