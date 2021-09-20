Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale: Discount Offers On POCO X3 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, And More

The Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale is offering top devices like the Infinix Hot 10S at a huge discount. The phone originally costs Rs. 12,999, but you can get it for just Rs. 9,499. That's not all. The Flipkart sale is also offering top phones like the Poco X3 Pro at a discount. The phone is originally priced at Rs. 23,999 and one can get it for just Rs. 16,999.

Joining the list are the MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion and the Asus ROG Phone 3. These phones can be bought for just Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. This might be one of the best discounts on the Asus ROG Phone 3 ever!

And that's not all. The Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale is further extending its discount on the SAMSUNG Galaxy F62, OPPO A53s 5G, and the top-grossing Google Pixel 4a phones. Also, these phones are just the tip of the sales coming from the Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. One can expect more discounts on several other brands as well.

Infinix Hot 10s

MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499

Infinix Hot 10s: MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499

POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999

POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM): MRP: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999

MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (Cyber Teal, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999

MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (Cyber Teal, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): MRP: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999

ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

MRP: Rs. 55,999 ; Deal Price: Rs.34,999

ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): MRP: Rs. 55,999 ; Deal Price: Rs.34,999

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale.

OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale.

Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale.