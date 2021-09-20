Just In
- 58 min ago Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH Review: An Affordable Companion
- 1 hr ago Oppo A54, F19 Prices Hiked In India By Up To Rs. 1,000; Still Worth Buying?
- 1 hr ago WD Elements SE Pocket-Sized External SSD Launched In India; Price, Highlight Features
- 1 hr ago Vodafone-Idea Testing 5G Network; Achieves 3.7 Gbps Speed In Trials
Don't Miss
- Sports Arjun Maini endures frustrating weekend at Assen race circuit in Holland
- Movies Deepika Padukone & Neeraj Chopra Spotted Wearing Same Jordan Sneakers Worth Rs 75000
- News 'Will finish Captain's incomplete work, stand firmly with farmers': Punjab CM Channi
- Finance How Senior Citizens Over The Age of 65 Years Can Open NPS Account?
- Automobiles Yamaha Aerox 155 Launch Tomorrow; Powered By Yamaha’s Liquid-Cooled Engine From R15
- Travel Motorcycle Tour: Top Tips For Riding Long Distances
- Education Kerala Schools Reopening From November 1, Colleges From October 4, Check Details
- Lifestyle How Are Common Eye Diseases Related To Increased Risk Of Dementia?
Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale: Discount Offers On POCO X3 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, And More
Smartphone deals and discount is about to get more interesting and exciting. The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is all set to bring in a massive discount sale on smartphones among other gadgets. If you're looking to get a new phone or upgrade to a flagship, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 might be the right place to head to. Top brands like Poco, Motorola, Asus, Samsung, and others are offering a massive price cut deal on their highest selling devices. Here's everything you need to know about the discount offers on smartphones at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.
The Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale is offering top devices like the Infinix Hot 10S at a huge discount. The phone originally costs Rs. 12,999, but you can get it for just Rs. 9,499. That's not all. The Flipkart sale is also offering top phones like the Poco X3 Pro at a discount. The phone is originally priced at Rs. 23,999 and one can get it for just Rs. 16,999.
Joining the list are the MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion and the Asus ROG Phone 3. These phones can be bought for just Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. This might be one of the best discounts on the Asus ROG Phone 3 ever!
And that's not all. The Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale is further extending its discount on the SAMSUNG Galaxy F62, OPPO A53s 5G, and the top-grossing Google Pixel 4a phones. Also, these phones are just the tip of the sales coming from the Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. One can expect more discounts on several other brands as well.
Infinix Hot 10s
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,499
Infinix Hot 10s is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 23,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999
POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (Cyber Teal, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion (Cyber Teal, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 55,999 ; Deal Price: Rs.34,999
ASUS ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. .34,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale.
OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale.
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
47,999
-
18,230