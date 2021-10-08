ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Navratri Discount Offers On Apple iPhones

    By
    |

    Flipkart Navaratri's offers for the year 2021 are here, where, the Wallwart owned e-commerce player is offering a lot of new deals on the Apple iPhones. These offers are available on various iPhone models, including the Apple iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12.

     

    Apple iPhones during Flipkart Navratri Offers 2021

    In fact, you can now get the iPhone 12 mini for just Rs. 40,999 while the regular iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 52,999. Then, the most affordable iPhone SE 2020 is now available for just Rs. 30,199, making it one of the most affordable modern iPhones available in India. Here are the top deals on Apple iPhones during Flipkart Big Billion Days Navratri Offers 2021.

    Apple iPhone SE (White, 64 GB)

    Apple iPhone SE (White, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 30,199 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (24% off)

    Apple iPhone SE is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Navratri Offers. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,199 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)
     

    Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 52,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (19% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Navratri Offers. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 128 GB)

    Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 52,900 (5% off)

    Apple iPhone XR is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Navratri Offers . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (31% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Navratri Offers . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X