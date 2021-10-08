Just In
- 8 hrs ago Moto E30 Full Specifications, Design Revealed; Is It Toned-Down Moto E40?
- 11 hrs ago Fujifilm GFX 50S II Mirrorless Camera Costs A Whopping 3.8 Lac, Find Out Why
- 11 hrs ago Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback On Purchase Of New Smartphone; How To Get It?
- 12 hrs ago How To Transfer Existing Jio E-SIM To New iPhone
Don't Miss
- Finance 5 IPOs Expected In October 2021
- Sports IPL 2021, MI vs SRH: Mumbai fail to qualify for play-offs despite win; Ishan, Surya, Manish impress
- Movies Bigg Boss 15 October 8 Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal Gets An Earful From Karan Kundrra For Breaking The Lock
- Education UPSC EPFO Written Result 2021 Released For 421 Enforcement Officer, Accounts Officer Posts
- Automobiles TVS Jupiter 125 Vs Honda Activa 125 Vs Suzuki Access 125
- News Navjot Singh Sidhu starts fast in Lakhimpur Kheri, seeks arrest of Union minister's son
- Lifestyle World Mental Health Day 2021: What Types Of Inequalities Are Linked To Higher Rates Of Mental Illnesses?
- Travel Durga Puja 2021: Must Visit Durga Temples In India
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Navratri Discount Offers On Apple iPhones
Flipkart Navaratri's offers for the year 2021 are here, where, the Wallwart owned e-commerce player is offering a lot of new deals on the Apple iPhones. These offers are available on various iPhone models, including the Apple iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12.
In fact, you can now get the iPhone 12 mini for just Rs. 40,999 while the regular iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 52,999. Then, the most affordable iPhone SE 2020 is now available for just Rs. 30,199, making it one of the most affordable modern iPhones available in India. Here are the top deals on Apple iPhones during Flipkart Big Billion Days Navratri Offers 2021.
Apple iPhone SE (White, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 30,199 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (24% off)
Apple iPhone SE is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Navratri Offers. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,199 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 52,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (19% off)
Apple iPhone 12 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Navratri Offers. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 52,900 (5% off)
Apple iPhone XR is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Navratri Offers . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (31% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Navratri Offers . You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
11,999
-
5,799
-
6,999
-
20,999
-
17,999
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940