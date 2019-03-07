Flipkart Women's Day Sale (March 7th and 8th): Get special discount on select smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's Women's Day Sale which starts from today which is 7th March and will end on 8th March- brings some of the top deals related to smartphones and other gadgets. However, we are concerned here only with devices. To be specific, consumers can avail special discounts on some smartphones. Below you will find an index of such devices that come along with enticing offers.

Certain offers provided by the Flipkart include- no cost EMI option, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, much better exchange and cashback offer, get an extra amount of at least Rs. 5,000 off, brand warranty of 1 year available for Mobile and 6 Months for Accessories, and more.

Some of the devices can also be availed with an extra 15% off which means up to Rs. 1,500 on all prepaid transactions. Besides, all these offers these handsets also come with plenty of amazing features. You can find a better camera module, snappy OS, powerful SoC, and a lot more.

31% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 13% off on Realme 2 Pro

Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery 27% off on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging 23% off on Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 31% off on Nokia 5.1 Plus

Key Specs 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 22% off on Vivo V9 Pro

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 33% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 17% off on Honor 10 Lite

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery 58% off on LG V30 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery 24% off on Asus Zenfone 5z

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 27% off on Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging