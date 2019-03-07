TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Flipkart Women's Day Sale (March 7th and 8th): Get special discount on select smartphones
Flipkart's Women's Day Sale which starts from today which is 7th March and will end on 8th March- brings some of the top deals related to smartphones and other gadgets. However, we are concerned here only with devices. To be specific, consumers can avail special discounts on some smartphones. Below you will find an index of such devices that come along with enticing offers.
Certain offers provided by the Flipkart include- no cost EMI option, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, much better exchange and cashback offer, get an extra amount of at least Rs. 5,000 off, brand warranty of 1 year available for Mobile and 6 Months for Accessories, and more.
Some of the devices can also be availed with an extra 15% off which means up to Rs. 1,500 on all prepaid transactions. Besides, all these offers these handsets also come with plenty of amazing features. You can find a better camera module, snappy OS, powerful SoC, and a lot more.
31% off on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
13% off on Realme 2 Pro
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
27% off on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
23% off on Xiaomi Redmi Y2
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
31% off on Nokia 5.1 Plus
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
22% off on Vivo V9 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
33% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
17% off on Honor 10 Lite
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
58% off on LG V30 Plus
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
24% off on Asus Zenfone 5z
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
27% off on Vivo X21
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging