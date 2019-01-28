ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Flipkart Xiaomi Mi Days Sale (Jan 28 to 30th): Avail discounts on Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 pro and more

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Despite the Republic Day is over, Flipkart doesn't seem to get away with its sale offers. And this time, it has come up with "Mi Days". This scheme has already commenced and will end on 30th Jan 2019. During this period users can avail some Mi handsets at their best discounts and other exciting deals. The portal not only comes with newly launched devices but also houses some older ones.

    Flipkart Mi Days Sale (Jan 28 to 30th): Avail discounts on smartphones

     

    Certain offers provided by Flipkart are- no cost EMI option, good amount of money as off on exchange, extra money as off, and an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. You can get flat Rs.6500 as Buyback value. To avail such facility you need to purchase the policy at Rs.99 only. The consumers can get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. The shopping platform also offers complete mobile protection plan which covers- broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware/software issue. Henceforth, enjoy brand authorized repair with free pickup-drop.

    Poco F1

    Offers:

    • 64GB RAM: MRP: Rs 21,999, After Discounts: Rs 18,999
    • 128GB RAM: MRP: Rs 24,999, After Discounts: Rs 21,999
    • 256GB RAM: MRP: Rs 30,999, After Discounts: Rs 25,999

    Buy This Offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

    Rs 3,000 off on Redmi Note 6 pro

    Buy This Offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Flat Rs 4,000 off on Redmi Note 5 pro

    Buy This Offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 83% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Upto Rs 2,000 off on Redmi 6

    Buy This Offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue