Flipkart Xiaomi Mi Days Sale (Jan 28 to 30th): Avail discounts on Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 pro and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- How Rahul Gandhi Is Changing The Election 2019 Narrative
- India vs New Zealand — Catch The Updates
- This ‘Upside-Down’ Car Is One Of The Strangest Cars In The World — Watch The Video Of It In Action
- List Of Free Channels On DTH — TRAI's New DTH Rules
- Jana Small Finance Bank Offers 9.75% Return For FD Investors
- How FOMO Can Destroy Your Dating Life
- Manikarnika — The Queen Of Jhansi Movie Review
- Scientific Or Supernatural? Come Explore The Freaky Places Of The Country
Despite the Republic Day is over, Flipkart doesn't seem to get away with its sale offers. And this time, it has come up with "Mi Days". This scheme has already commenced and will end on 30th Jan 2019. During this period users can avail some Mi handsets at their best discounts and other exciting deals. The portal not only comes with newly launched devices but also houses some older ones.
Certain offers provided by Flipkart are- no cost EMI option, good amount of money as off on exchange, extra money as off, and an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. You can get flat Rs.6500 as Buyback value. To avail such facility you need to purchase the policy at Rs.99 only. The consumers can get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. The shopping platform also offers complete mobile protection plan which covers- broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware/software issue. Henceforth, enjoy brand authorized repair with free pickup-drop.
Poco F1
Offers:
- 64GB RAM: MRP: Rs 21,999, After Discounts: Rs 18,999
- 128GB RAM: MRP: Rs 24,999, After Discounts: Rs 21,999
- 256GB RAM: MRP: Rs 30,999, After Discounts: Rs 25,999
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Rs 3,000 off on Redmi Note 6 pro
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Flat Rs 4,000 off on Redmi Note 5 pro
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 83% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Upto Rs 2,000 off on Redmi 6
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery