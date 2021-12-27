Flipkart Year End Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Realme C21Y, Realme Narzo 50A, Realme 8s 5G, And More

During the Year End sale, there will be attractive discounts and offers on Realme smartphones such as Realme C21Y, Realme Narzo 50A, Realme 8s 5G, Realme C25Y, and more. Check out the offers on account of the Flipkart Year End Sale 2021 from here.

Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

Realme C21Y is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (10% off)

Realme Narzo 50A is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)

Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)

Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 (Cyber Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)

Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8i (Space Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)

Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (8% off)

Realme Narzo 30 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

Realme C21Y is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.