    Year-end sales are making headlines across all major shopping platforms including Flipkart. To talk more, Flipkart is on the go to unleash massive sales offering even bigger discounts and other offers on smartphones, gadgets, and other products.

    Flipkart Year End Sale on Samsung Smartphones
     

    The consumers will hit the right spot if they are planning to purchase some Samsung smartphones on Flipkart. Scheduled to run from December 21st to December 23rd, the E-commerce unwraps every important-looking deals.

    Offers by Flipkart that will tempt you for buying these phones include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit and debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, and warranty services. Besides, if you buy any Samsung phone across Flipkart, you will get an extra 10% off on furniture.

    Samsung Galaxy S9

    Samsung Galaxy S9

    On buying the device, you will get an extra discount of Rs. 32,501. It is priced at Rs. 29,999 with 52% off. You will also get up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange.

    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 9,385 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. It comes in Metallic Blue and Stainless Black color options. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 442 per month.

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
     

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 37,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It is available in Burgundy Red, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, and Midnight Black color options. Its key specs are a 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup, 8MP selfie sensor, 3,500mAh battery, and Exynos 7810 processor.

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,417 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange on the phone.

    Samsung Galaxy A70s

    Samsung Galaxy A70s

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 4,834 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 14,350 off on exchange on the phone.

    Samsung Galaxy A80

    Samsung Galaxy A80

    This smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 4,444 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset, and an extra Rs. 12,010 discount.

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 3,334 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 13,850 off on exchange on the phone.

    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Samsung Galaxy A30

    You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 11,850 on the handset. It is priced at Rs. 13,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. You can buy the device at an EMI beginning from Rs. 1,166 per month.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 79,999 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM option. It comes in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White color options. You can get the smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 8,889 per month.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 11,850 on the handset. It is priced at Rs. 69,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options. You can buy the device at an EMI from Rs. 7,778 per month.

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 19,999 with 2% off for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It is available in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue color options. Its key specs are 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 32MP rear camera, and 3,500 mAh battery.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
