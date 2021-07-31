Friendship Day 2021: Best Deals On Mi 11X, 11X Pro, And Other Mi Smartphones Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

On the occasion of Friendship Day, several brands have announced discount offers for their latest smartphones. Among them, Mi has also introduced several offers for mid-range and budget smartphones. So, if you are planning to buy a Mi mid-range device, then this article will be very helpful for you. Here we have listed the Mi smartphones which all have received a price cut.

Mi 11X, 11X Pro Price Offers

To get the offer, you need to purchase the smartphones from Mi.com using your SBI Bank credit card. The Mi 11X has received an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 which brings down its starting price to Rs. 27,999. On the other hand, the Mi 11X Pro is now available at Rs. 36,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 39,999.

Mi 11X Or 11X Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

The Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro share some similar features like both the units have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. However, the Mi 11X runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Mi 11X Pro is based on the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The smartphones pack a 4,520 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W. Moreover, both phones offer a triple rear camera module. The sensors on the Mi 11X include a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV, and a 5MP macro shooter. However, you get a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor on the Mi 11X Pro while the other two sensors remain the same as the Mi 11X. For selfies and videos, both feature 20MP sensors.

Both smartphones are packed with powerful features. So, if you don't want to spend more than Rs. 30,000 then can go for the Mi 11X. However, if your budget is a bit higher the Mi 11X Pro can be a good pick with the SD888 chipset and 108MP camera sensor.

Offers On Mi 10T, 10T Pro, And More

With the SBI Credit card, the Mi 10T can now be purchased starting at Rs. 30,499, while the Mi 10T Pro is available at Rs. 34,499. Alongside, the Mi 11 Lite and the Mi 10i are selling at 20,499 and Rs. 20,499 respectively.

