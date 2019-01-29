ENGLISH

Get up to Rs. 10,000 off on Huawei Smartphones via Amazon

By

    Amazon is stealing the show by providing the users what they are expecting for. As per new sale offers, the platform offers a huge discount of Rs. 10,000 on some Huawei smartphones. The portal also comes along with several other enticing deals that can make your purchasing a worth. At the bottom, you can find a detailed information of some Honor devices and their related deals.

    Get up to Rs. 10,000 off on Huawei Smartphones via Amazon

     

    The offers given by Amazon are- 5% instant discount on ICICI credit and debit EMI transactions, no cost EMI available on HDFC credit cards on orders above Rs.3000 and on HDFC debit cards on orders above Rs.10,000, pay online and get flat cashback of Rs. 50 and click here to collect your offer by using code GETFLAT50 at checkout, and save up to Rs 2400 a year by earning 2% cash back on every order with Amazon Pay balance.

    There are more deals which you can see on different Huawei devices by visiting them individually. In addition, you also get a 100% purchase protection plan. You can select suitable EMI plan out of many and purchase the device accordingly. While buying the handsets, you also get some related benefits form certain telecommunications services.

    43% off on Huawei P20 Lite

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    12% off on Huawei Nova 3i

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

    15% off on Huawei Y9 2019

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    13% off on Huawei Nova 3

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

    14% off on Huawei P20 Pro

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
