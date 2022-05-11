Google I/O 2022: Android 13, Pixel 6A, Pixel Watch, More Announcements Expected Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Google is all set to host its I/O 2022 event later today. At the event, the search engine giant is expected to make a bunch of announcements regarding its products. We can expect the company to make announcements regarding the launch period of the final build of Android 13, apart from the Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a smartphone. Here we provide the users with details on how to watch Google I/O 2022 event online.

Google I/O 2022: Event Time, Where To Watch

Google will be hosting the latest I/O developers' event from May 11 to May 12 in the USA. While the developers will be able to join the event for absolutely free, other people will be able to watch it online for free. The first keynote of the event will be kicking off at 10.30 pm at India time tonight. Users will be able to watch it on the company's social media channels. Google's CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to start the keynote session.

What To Expect From The Google I/O 2022 Event

We are expecting a bunch of new developments on the launch of Android 13 to the public, apart from the Pixel 6a smartphone, the Pixel Watch, and other things. So, let's have a look at the possible products coming from Google tonight.

Android 13 Public Release Date Could Be Announced

A little over a week ago, Google released the first beta build of Android 13 to the public. The latest iteration of Android OS was provided to the users of select Pixel smartphones. The company has already released two developer previews of Android 13. So we can expect the brand to release the second beta version of Android 13, apart from revealing some more details of the new OS at the latest I/O event.

Pixel 6a Smartphone Could See The Light Of the Day

Google is expected to introduce the latest Pixel smartphone called the Pixel 6a at tonight's I/O keynote. If the reports are to be believed, the company has already started testing the new Pixel in India. The rumor mill indicates that the handset could be arriving with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display bearing a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is expected to offer the brand's in-house Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a beefy 4,500 mAh battery. We will know more at tonight's event, so stay tuned.

Google Could Introduce Its First Smartwatch Called Google Watch

Google's first smartwatch, allegedly dubbed the Google Watch, has been the subject of rumors and reports lately. The company is expected to introduce the device at this year's I/O event. The wearable is said to have a round display, 24 hours heart rate monitoring, the latest version of the Wear OS, SpO2 tracking, and more. The device could have features like heartbeat alert, sleep apnea detection, calorie tracking, a Samsung 5nm Exynos chip, and 32GB of storage.

Other Announcements Expected At Google I/O 2022

Apart from the aforementioned products, Google is expected to announce improvements to its several existing products. These could include Google Maps, Google Pay, and the Play Store. There also are rumors regarding the first Pixel Fold smartphone and the new Nest Hub smart speaker. We will find out more at 10.30 pm tonight.

