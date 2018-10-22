Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL common issues/bugs that everyone should know

The Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL are the latest flagship smartphones from the search engine giant with the latest Android OS and an impressive camera. These smartphones come with top of the line specifications with a premium all-glass design. Just like most of the flagship smartphone, the price of the Google Pixel 3 series starts in India at Rs 71,000 for the base variant.

Just like most of the smartphones, the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL also comes with a bunch of issues, where some of these issues can be patched with a software update. Here are the some of the issues found on the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL (reported by users).

Scratches easily

The Pixel 3 XL comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection (same as the Pixel 2 XL). However, according to some users, the smartphone gets scratched easily compared to the Pixel 2 XL. So, make sure to use a high-quality screen protector to protect the premium smartphone.

Low ringtone volume

The Google Pixel 3 series of smartphones comes with a dual stereo speaker setup. However, according to reports, users are facing issues with respect to ringtone volume, which is lower than the multimedia volume. Again, this is a software issue, and Google is likely to fix this with a software update.

Poor audio recording

Though the Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL is touted as the best camera smartphone, the video recording on the Pixel 3 series of smartphones is not up to the mark. The smartphone does not support 4K video recording @ 60fps, and the audio recorded (with video) on the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL sounds distorted and unusable. Google can fix this issue with a software update.

RAM management

The Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL comes with 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which is identical to the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Google Pixel, and the Google Pixel XL. 4 GB RAM on a smartphone will be good enough for the most of the tasks, however, when it comes to keeping the apps in memory, the Google Pixel 3 XL cannot keep more than 3-4 apps in memory.

In this scenario, apps and games will reload, which will consume both power and internet. As this is a hardware limitation, Google cannot fix this issue. The only way to fix this issue is to launch an iteration of the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL with 6 GB of RAM.

Camera failure

The Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL has a single 12 MP camera. Google offers unlimited cloud storage (up to two years from the day of purchase) on Google Photos to store full-size images. However, according to reports, the Pixel 3 series of smartphones are not saving some all the photos that a user clicks. Again, this is a software bug, and Google can fix this with a software update.

Wi-Fi connectivity issues

When a smartphone connects to a wireless Wi-Fi network, then it will latch from mobile data to Wi-Fi network automatically. However, according to some users, Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL is not locking to a Wi-Fi network for the most part, where a user has to turn on-and-off aeroplane mode or restart the device. Google is likely to fix this software related issues with a software update.