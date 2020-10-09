Google Pixel 4A Vs iPhone SE: Which Premium Mid-Range Smartphone Is Favorable?

Google Pixel 4A Vs iPhone SE: Price Differences

Starting with the price, the Google Pixel 4A debuts at Rs. 29,999, whereas the iPhone SE starts at Rs. 37,900 for the base variant. While the Google Pixel 4A has a single variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the iPhone SE offers 3GB RAM with up to 256GB storage.

Google Pixel 4A Vs iPhone SE: Design Details

Next, the design of the two smartphones needs comparison. The Google Pixel 4A packs a plastic polycarbonate body and looks quite outdated. The phone packs a 5.81-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. On the other hand, the iPhone SE sports a classier design. The phone flaunts a 4.7-inch Retina display with thick bezels and a single TouchID sensor. The screen might certainly seem small when compared, but it offers some good viewing experience.

Google Pixel 4A Vs iPhone SE: Processor Performance

The Google Pixel 4A draws power from the Snapdragon 730G, which is quite outdated. As a comparison, the iPhone SE packs the flagship A13 Bionic chipset, the same that's found on the iPhone 11 series. When it comes to smartphone performance, the iPhone SE has an upper hand than the Google Pixel 4A.

Apart from the processor, the battery also needs comparison. The Google Pixel 4A sports a 3,140 mAh battery against the smaller 1,821 mAh battery found on the iPhone SE. This is probably where the Google Pixel 4A offers better. However, we can't only go by numbers, as reviews suggest the iPhone SE can easily last a day depending on the user.

Google Pixel 4A Vs iPhone SE: Camera Performance

To note, both the Google Pixel 4A and the iPhone SE pack a single lens at the rear. In the era of quad- and triple-camera setups, it might sound absurd. However, the quality of both cameras is top-notch. The Google Pixel 4A packs a 12.2MP shooter with OIS with 4K video recording support. The iPhone SE features a 12MP sensor with support for 4K video. For selfies, the phones include an 8MP and 7MP selfie cameras, respectively. Both phones can take some stunning photos, including a portrait mode.

Google Pixel 4A Vs iPhone SE: Verdict

To conclude, both phones are pretty good. However, the iPhone SE has a better processor, flaunts a modern design, and even has a good camera setup - and of course, has a higher price tag. The Google Pixel 4A has a larger battery but a mediocre processor and an outdated design - but is cheaper. If you have a variable budget, the iPhone SE certainly makes a better choice than the Google Pixel 4A.