Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro To Launch in India: Can It Beat Chinese Rivals? Features oi -Sharmishte Datti

Google is all set to launch the new Pixel 7 series, packing in many upgrades. One of the key features tipped is the Tensor G2 processor, which is said to be faster than its predecessor. The cameras on the Google Pixel 7 phones are also expected to offer an enhanced experience to users.

Interestingly, the Google Pixel 7 series will be launching in the Indian market, which is crowded with many premium smartphones. It looks like the new Google phones will be in direct competition with Chinese brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, and more. Let's take a look at the rumored specs of the series and how it can take on Chinese brands.

Google Pixel 7 Series Features: What to Expect?

The rumor mill has been buzzing with the possible feature and specs of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series. One of the major upgrades is the Tensor G2 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 7 is said to get a 4,700 mAh battery whereas the Pro variant will get a bigger 5,000 mAh battery.

Both Google Pixel 7 phones are said to offer 33W fast charging support. Rumors suggest the Pro model will get a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

Related: Google Pixel 7 series renders leaked

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7 could skip the 48MP telephoto shooter but retain the other sensors. Both phones are also expected to flaunt an OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Google Pixel 7 Pro variant will likely get a bigger display with a QHD+ resolution. As primary Google phones, both are expected to debut with Android 12 and be the first to get new updates.

Google Pixel 7 Series Price: How Expensive Will It Be?

A new leak had recently revealed the pricing of the Google Pixel 7 series. The leak states the Google Pixel 7 price could be USD 599 (around Rs. 49,000) and the Pro model could cost USD 899 (around Rs. 73,000). This could make the Google Pixel 7 series a premium flagship range and up the competition from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, and more.

Google Pixel 7 Vs Chinese Brands in India

The Indian market is flooded with Chinese brands in the sub-Rs. 20K segment. But lately, consumers are also purchasing smartphones in the premium segment, costing more than Rs. 40,000. Brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus have been tapping this consumer behavior with premium smartphones offering upgraded features, flagship cameras, and unique designs.

The upcoming Google Pixel 7 will also fall in this segment to compete with devices like the OnePlus 9 Pro, Realme GT Neo 3T, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and so on. The more premium Google Pixel 7 Pro will be set against creamier phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro and South Korean Samsung Galaxy S and Z series.

While the Google Pixel 7 series will offer unprecedented performance and upgraded cameras, it will still lag in the fast charging technology that Chinese brands excel at. Moreover, buyers will get premium features from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme for a lesser price than Google Pixel devices. It will be interesting to observe the consumer behavior in this aspect, and how it could potentially change when the Google Pixel 7a launches for a slightly lesser price tag.

Also read: Google Pixel 7 series price leaked

Best Mobiles in India