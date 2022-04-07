Google Pixel, Sony Xperia Phones Among Worst Radiation Emitters: How Harmful Is Your Smartphone?

An analysis by BanklessTimes.com has revealed a list of harmful radiation from smartphones. While Google Pixel and Sony Xperia phones top the chart, the listing has revealed a great deal more about smartphone radiation. Interestingly, Pixel and Xperia aren't the only worst emitters. Motorola's Edge smartphone is also on the list of worst radiation emitters.

Smartphones Radiation SAR Studied

Going into the details, the BanklessTimes presentation considered different smartphones for the radiation study. The phone's Specific Absorption Ratios or SAR were measured. SAR measures the rate at which the human body absorbs radiofrequency electromagnetic field (RF-EMF), explains the report. The results were then published in watts per kilogram.

To note, all smartphones and cell phones emit some level of radiation. But the volume of emissions varies with several factors, changing from one phone to another. The SAR ratings are significant for their health impact on our bodies. Smartphone radiation is being studied in link to rising cancer-causing agents and the rise in the number of cancers among the human population.

Smartphones With Worst Radiation Revealed

The study has revealed the top 10 smartphones with the worst radiation. Firstly, Motorola Edge is the worst emitter on the studied list, recording a SAR of 1.79 W/Kg. Google has three of its Pixel smartphones on the list of worst emitters, which are the Google Pixel 3XL, Google Pixel 4A, and the Google Pixel 3.

Similarly, Sony has two Xperia smartphones on the list, which include the Sony Xperia XA2 Plus and the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact. The study reveals that some come phones like the Axon 11 5G have 1.59 W/Kg SAR, securing a second place as the worst emitter of radiation on smartphones.

Some of the other brands include OnePlus and Oppo. Both Samsung and Apple are missing from the list of phones with harmful radiation. Interestingly, Xiaomi, which is one of the top mobile brands in India, also isn't on the list. Here's the full list of worst radiation-emitting smartphones according to the study:

Smartphone SAR Emitted In W/Kg Motorola Edge 1.79 ZTE Axon 11 5G 1.59 OnePlus 6T 1.55 Sony Xperia XA2 Plus 1.41 Google Pixel 3XL 1.39 Google Pixel 4a 1.37 Oppo Reno5 5G 1.37 Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact 1.36 Google Pixel 3 1.33 OnePlus 6 1.33

How Can You Reduce Smartphone Radiation?

As mentioned earlier, smartphone radiation is being linked with the rising number of cancerous agents in humans. This is also a reason why several nations have set a SAR level on smartphones sold in their countries. For instance, the US Federal Communications Commission insists on a maximum SAR of 1.6.

Just because brands like Samsung and Apple aren't on the list, it doesn't mean they don't emit harmful radiation. Prolong and long-term harm of continuous usage of smartphones is still being researched.

Some practices like using smartphones on a need-basis and keeping it away while sleeping need to be followed to reduce smartphone radiation. The FCC guidelines suggest top use headphones to use the speaker mode to keep the distance from your phone. Plus, it's best to avoid making calls with a weak signal as it causes the smartphone to boost radiofrequency transmission power.