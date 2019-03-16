TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Handpicked Stock Android Smartphones in India under Rs 10,000
If you are looking for some of the best Stock Android smartphones under Rs. 10K below is a list of such devices. These devices become an excellent choice because of the inclusion of such interface, and amazingly consumers get the advantage of such feature and others as well at a very low price segment.
Stock Android is really advantageous in many ways. The biggest advantage is fast updates. Smartphones running it are among the first to get upgraded to the latest versions of OS, while some other OEMs typically have to wait for quite some time to get an update. Secondly, stock Android smartphones are bloatware-free, meaning they don't come pre-installed with apps made by the manufacturer that you'll likely never use. It also has a clean, minimalistic design.
It can be very different from some Android skins also. There are some cons of stock Android. Its updates aren't frequent. It comes with some unusable apps pre-installed which cover up space unnecessarily. Another con is it consumes a lot of battery.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
- Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 MAh Battery
10.or D2
Best Price of 10.or D2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX258 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
- Splash resistant (IPX2)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum)
Moto E5
Best Price of Moto E5
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- -4000 MAh Battery
Moto X4
Best Price of Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB , 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging