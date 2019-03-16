Handpicked Stock Android Smartphones in India under Rs 10,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you are looking for some of the best Stock Android smartphones under Rs. 10K below is a list of such devices. These devices become an excellent choice because of the inclusion of such interface, and amazingly consumers get the advantage of such feature and others as well at a very low price segment.

Stock Android is really advantageous in many ways. The biggest advantage is fast updates. Smartphones running it are among the first to get upgraded to the latest versions of OS, while some other OEMs typically have to wait for quite some time to get an update. Secondly, stock Android smartphones are bloatware-free, meaning they don't come pre-installed with apps made by the manufacturer that you'll likely never use. It also has a clean, minimalistic design.

It can be very different from some Android skins also. There are some cons of stock Android. Its updates aren't frequent. It comes with some unusable apps pre-installed which cover up space unnecessarily. Another con is it consumes a lot of battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)

Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

5000 MAh Battery 10.or D2 Best Price of 10.or D2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX258 sensor

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

Splash resistant (IPX2)

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum) Moto E5 Best Price of Moto E5

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

-4000 MAh Battery Moto X4 Best Price of Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB , 3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto E5 Plus Best Price of Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging