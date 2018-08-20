Here are some conspicuous price drop on latest smartphones

Related Articles
Numerous smartphones are launching every single day, and some of them are just upgrades to their previous iterations, called as successor to the predecessors. However, manufacturers are always keeping an eye on the pricing on their phones.
Several brands don't get the pricing right all the time, such as Samsung, LG. The LG G5 was launched in India for above Rs. 52,000 but is now available for at a price point of just Rs. 38,000.
The same case applies to all the flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and HTC 11, which got price cut after just two months of their release.
Here are the smartphones that got a noticeable price drop in recent times. This list includes all the smartphones launched in the past one year or so, irrespective of the price point.
Lenovo Z2 Plus Launched at Rs 17,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED FlashIS
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual (nano) SIM
- Fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Motorola Moto G4 Launched at Rs 12,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy S7 Launched at Rs 48,900
Key Specs
- 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display
- Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Motorola Moto G4 Plus Launched at Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- (5.5-inch) full HD display, 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- 16 MP primary camera with laser focus
- 5 MP wide angle front camera with display flash
- Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system with Motorola mobile computing system, including 1.5 GHz MSM8952 Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 617 octa-core processor with 550 MHz Adreno 405 GPU, 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB and dual micro-SIM dual-standby (4G+3G)
- 3000 mAh all day battery with TurboPower charging
LG G5 Launched at Rs 52,990
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD always-on display, 3D Arc Glass
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera, laser auto focus, dual-tone flash, 4K video recording
- 8MP secondary rear camera with 135-degree wide-angle lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh (removable) battery
Oppo F1S Launched at Rs 18,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 3075mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro Launched at Rs 11,190
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 7 Launched at Rs 60,000
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera, f/1.8 aperture
- 7MP front camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 1960mAh built-in battery