Here are some conspicuous price drop on latest smartphones

Numerous smartphones are launching every single day, and some of them are just upgrades to their previous iterations, called as successor to the predecessors. However, manufacturers are always keeping an eye on the pricing on their phones.

Several brands don't get the pricing right all the time, such as Samsung, LG. The LG G5 was launched in India for above Rs. 52,000 but is now available for at a price point of just Rs. 38,000.

The same case applies to all the flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and HTC 11, which got price cut after just two months of their release.

Here are the smartphones that got a noticeable price drop in recent times. This list includes all the smartphones launched in the past one year or so, irrespective of the price point.

Lenovo Z2 Plus Launched at Rs 17,999 Key Specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED FlashIS

8MP front-facing camera

Dual (nano) SIM

Fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Motorola Moto G4 Launched at Rs 12,499 Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Water repellent nano-coating

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy S7 Launched at Rs 48,900 Key Specs 5.1-inch Quad HD (2560×1440 pixels) 577 PPI Super AMOLED always-on display

Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

IP68 ratings water and dust resistance

4G LTE

3000mAh battery Motorola Moto G4 Plus Launched at Rs 14,999 Key Specs (5.5-inch) full HD display, 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

16 MP primary camera with laser focus

5 MP wide angle front camera with display flash

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system with Motorola mobile computing system, including 1.5 GHz MSM8952 Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 617 octa-core processor with 550 MHz Adreno 405 GPU, 3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB and dual micro-SIM dual-standby (4G+3G)

3000 mAh all day battery with TurboPower charging LG G5 Launched at Rs 52,990 Key Specs 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD always-on display, 3D Arc Glass

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

16MP rear camera, laser auto focus, dual-tone flash, 4K video recording

8MP secondary rear camera with 135-degree wide-angle lens

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G LTE

2800mAh (removable) battery Oppo F1S Launched at Rs 18,990 Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0

Dual (nano) SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G

3075mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro Launched at Rs 11,190 Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery Apple iPhone 7 Launched at Rs 60,000 Key Specs 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch

Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor

2GB RAM

32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 10

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera, f/1.8 aperture

7MP front camer

4G VoLTE

1960mAh built-in battery