Here’s Why Tesla Might Never Make Smartphones

Tesla smartphone rumors have kept the rumor mills busy for quite some time, but will we ever see it happening is still a mystery. Well, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has already hinted at something bigger. Since the company has previously launched smartphone accessories, assuming a smartphone as its next move is pretty obvious.

Several speculations pointed out that Tesla’s smartphone will be dubbed “Pi Phone.” A video on YouTube also showcased a concept of how the device will connect to the internet leveraging Starlink, and how it could be controlled using the user’s thoughts. Besides, the phone is said to feature night-vision cameras and the ability to mine cryptocurrencies.

Is Tesla Phone Rumor Baseless?

Well, that sounds too futuristic for a smartphone. The concept phone was created using unofficial renders created by ADR Studio Design. There were rumors about the Tesla phone’s launch this year, but those were mostly results of unofficial mockups and rumors going around on social media platforms. So does that mean there’s no Tesla smartphone in the offing?

Only time will tell if Tesla will create a smartphone in the coming years, but Musk did touch upon the topic. Musk, in a tweet, Tesla is “definitely not” actively focused on building a smartphone. He also referred to smartphones as “yesterday’s technology.” Instead of making smartphones, Musk hinted that he thinks of Neuralink as “the future.”

Can Neuralink BMIs Make It To Smartphones?

Some might think, how can Musk compare Neuralink, a firm that develops high-end Brain Machine Interfaces (BMIs), to something like smartphones. Musk has big plans for his company Neuralink, which will develop implants for brains to enable people to control machinery using their thoughts.

As shown in the Tesla Phone concept video, there’s a possibility of mind-controlled smartphones. While that sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi film, Neuralink already showed people a glimpse of how games can be played through these BMIs. A video showed a monkey with a Neuralink implant playing “MindPong” using his brain.

Elon Musk believes Neuralink chips will soon be able to treat several medical conditions including memory loss, blindness, and brain injuries. While Neuralink has several legal hurdles to overcome before it can be used commercially, it remains to be seen if these BMIs will ever make it to smartphones. Even if it does, don’t expect it to happen anytime soon.

