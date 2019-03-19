Holi offers on smartphones: Get heavy discounts on Honor Play, Mi A2, Galaxy M20 and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Festival of Holi looks extremely colorful due to some of the best smartphone deals. During the festival, users can avail some excellent and heavy discounts on certain devices. We have shared a list of some devices below. Besides discounts, you can also obtain a few other amazing deals on these picked up handsets.

Offers catered by the Flipkart are many. These are extra 5% off with Axis Bank buzz credit card, no cost EMI, better exchange and cashback offers, get an extra good amount as off, and Complete Mobile Protection at Just Rs.99. Consumers also seek a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories.

The consumers also can get extra Rs. 1,000 off over regular exchange offers. You can buy mobile back covers are also listed starting at Rs. 99. Some known discounts on your favorite devices include- 37% off on Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, 25% off on Redmi Note 6 Pro, 39% off on Honor 9N, 13% off on Realme 2 Pro, 12% off on Google Pixel 3, and some more. Even feature-wise, these handsets sport really amazing specs.

37% off on Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Best Price of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)

Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

5000 MAh Battery 25% off on Redmi Note 6 Pro Best Price of Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs 6.26-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4000mAh Battery 39% off on Honor 9N Best Price of Honor 9N

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 13% off on Realme 2 Pro Best Price of Realme 2 Pro

Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery 12% off on Google Pixel 3 Best Price of Google Pixel 3

Key Specs 5.5inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

Dual 8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2915mAh Battery 5% off on Samsung Galaxy A50 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging 5% off on Samsung Galaxy A30 Best Price of Galaxy A30

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

26% off on Motorola One Power

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

14% off on Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

15% off on Asus ZenFone 5Z

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery