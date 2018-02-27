Holi Offers: Upto 40% discount on smartphones

As Holi is approaching closer, the online retailers are yet again preparing to announce attractive and enticing deals and discounts for the consumers. In fact, Flipkart the popular e-commerce site has already come up with some offers on smartphones righ now. So if you have been waiting to buy a new smartphone, then this might be the right time.
Interested buyers can make use of these sales in order to grab the best deal on their favorite smartphones as the e-commerce portals are offering up to 40 percent off on several smartphone categories. The are smartphones from different brands like, Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia, Oppo amongst others.
In addition to the discount, the retailer is also providing further benefits to the consumers by offering cash backs and convenient payment modes on select credit or debit card transactions.
All in all, you could end with a good deal and finally get your hands on the device you wanted to own for a long time.
Read on below to find out more about the smartphones and the offers.
23% off on Smartron t.phone P
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
15% off on Redmi Note 4 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
37% off on Yu Yunique 2 Plus (Coal Black, 16 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- MediaTek MT6737 Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor
- Android Nougat 7 Operating System
- 3 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2500 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
15% off on OPPO F3 (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF, 1/3-inch sensor, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
27% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
8% off on Nokia 6 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Speaker
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
9% off on OPPO A71 New Edition (Gold, 16 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
18% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
4% off on Sony Xperia L2 Dual (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300 mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Panasonic Eluga I9 (Space Grey, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- Android Nougat 7.0
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MediaTek MTK6737 Quad Core 1.25 GHz Processor
- 7.8mm Thin Body
- Rear Fingerprint Sensor
- 2500 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery
10% off on VIVO V7 (Energetic Blue, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key specs
- 5.7 inch HD Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 16MP Rear Camera
- 24MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa Core 1.8 GHz Processor
- 3000 mAh Li-ion Battery
