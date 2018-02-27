Holi Offers: Upto 40% discount on smartphones

As Holi is approaching closer, the online retailers are yet again preparing to announce attractive and enticing deals and discounts for the consumers. In fact, Flipkart the popular e-commerce site has already come up with some offers on smartphones righ now. So if you have been waiting to buy a new smartphone, then this might be the right time.

Interested buyers can make use of these sales in order to grab the best deal on their favorite smartphones as the e-commerce portals are offering up to 40 percent off on several smartphone categories. The are smartphones from different brands like, Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia, Oppo amongst others.

In addition to the discount, the retailer is also providing further benefits to the consumers by offering cash backs and convenient payment modes on select credit or debit card transactions.

All in all, you could end with a good deal and finally get your hands on the device you wanted to own for a long time.

Read on below to find out more about the smartphones and the offers.

23% off on Smartron t.phone P

Key specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

15% off on Redmi Note 4 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Key specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

37% off on Yu Yunique 2 Plus (Coal Black, 16 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key specs

5 inch HD Display

MediaTek MT6737 Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor

Android Nougat 7 Operating System

3 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 64 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

15% off on OPPO F3 (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Key specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF, 1/3-inch sensor, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

27% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

8% off on Nokia 6 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Key specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Speaker

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dolby Digital

9% off on OPPO A71 New Edition (Gold, 16 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

18% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4% off on Sony Xperia L2 Dual (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Panasonic Eluga I9 (Space Grey, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Key specs

5 inch HD Display

Android Nougat 7.0

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

MediaTek MTK6737 Quad Core 1.25 GHz Processor

7.8mm Thin Body

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

10% off on VIVO V7 (Energetic Blue, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Key specs

5.7 inch HD Display

4 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

16MP Rear Camera

24MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa Core 1.8 GHz Processor

3000 mAh Li-ion Battery

