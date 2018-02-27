Holi Offers: Discounts on Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and more

Flipkart is hosting an Apple Day sale from February 27 to March 2. Under this offer, you can get extra 5% cashback on using SBI debit cards and extra savings on opting to pay through EMI on your SBI credit card. Take a look at the Apple Day offers of Flipkart available from today.

As a part of the Flipkart's Apple Day offers, the online retailer is offering iPhone 7 with 32GB is available at Rs. 41,999 instead of Rs. 49,000. Also, there is an additional Rs. 4,000 discount on the Android smartphones. The iPhone X is available at a significant discount of Rs. 82,999 that is down from Rs. 89,000.

SEE ALSO: Best budget smartphones with 6-inch screens

There are other iPhone models such as iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and more. Take a look at the Holi offers from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

6% off on Apple iPhone X on Flipkart Best Deal of iPhone X

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging 10% off Apple iPhone 8 Plus Best Deal of iPhone 8 Plus

Key Features 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery 14% off on Apple iPhone 8 Best Price of iPhone 8

Key Features

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant 14% off on Apple iPhone 7 Best Price of Apple iPhone 7

Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 3% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus Best Price of iPhone 7 Plus

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With 13% off on Apple iPhone 6 Best Price of iPhone 6

Key Features

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display

A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture

8MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

LTE Support 15% off on Apple iPhone 6s Best Price of iPhone 6s

Key Features 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery 26% off on Apple iPhone SE Best Price of iPhone SE

Key Features 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps 16% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus Best Price of iPhone 6s Plus

Key Features 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Bluetooth 4.2

Touch ID

LTE Support

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!