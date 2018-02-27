Holi Offers: Discounts on Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and more

Flipkart is hosting an Apple Day sale from February 27 to March 2. Under this offer, you can get extra 5% cashback on using SBI debit cards and extra savings on opting to pay through EMI on your SBI credit card. Take a look at the Apple Day offers of Flipkart available from today.
As a part of the Flipkart's Apple Day offers, the online retailer is offering iPhone 7 with 32GB is available at Rs. 41,999 instead of Rs. 49,000. Also, there is an additional Rs. 4,000 discount on the Android smartphones. The iPhone X is available at a significant discount of Rs. 82,999 that is down from Rs. 89,000.
There are other iPhone models such as iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and more. Take a look at the Holi offers from below.
6% off on Apple iPhone X on Flipkart
Best Deal of iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging
10% off Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Best Deal of iPhone 8 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery
14% off on Apple iPhone 8
Best Price of iPhone 8
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
14% off on Apple iPhone 7
Best Price of Apple iPhone 7
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
3% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Best Price of iPhone 7 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
13% off on Apple iPhone 6
Best Price of iPhone 6
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display
- A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
- 8MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
15% off on Apple iPhone 6s
Best Price of iPhone 6s
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
26% off on Apple iPhone SE
Best Price of iPhone SE
Key Features
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
16% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Best Price of iPhone 6s Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
