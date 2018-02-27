Subscribe to Gizbot
Holi Offers: Discounts on Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and more

Take a look at the Holi offers on Flipkart on Apple iPhones.

Written By:

Flipkart is hosting an Apple Day sale from February 27 to March 2. Under this offer, you can get extra 5% cashback on using SBI debit cards and extra savings on opting to pay through EMI on your SBI credit card. Take a look at the Apple Day offers of Flipkart available from today.

Holi Offers: Discounts on Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, 7 and more

As a part of the Flipkart's Apple Day offers, the online retailer is offering iPhone 7 with 32GB is available at Rs. 41,999 instead of Rs. 49,000. Also, there is an additional Rs. 4,000 discount on the Android smartphones. The iPhone X is available at a significant discount of Rs. 82,999 that is down from Rs. 89,000.

There are other iPhone models such as iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and more. Take a look at the Holi offers from below.

6% off on Apple iPhone X on Flipkart

Best Deal of iPhone X
Key Specs

  • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
  • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
  • 64GB and 256GB storage options
  • iOS 11
  • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
  • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
  • 7MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with Qi wireless charging, fast charging

10% off Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Best Deal of iPhone 8 Plus
Key Features

  • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
  • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
  • Force Touch Technology
  • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
  • 7MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • LTE Support
  • Water And Dust Resistance
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery

 

14% off on Apple iPhone 8

Best Price of iPhone 8
Key Features

  • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
  • Force Touch Technology
  • 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
  • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
  • 7MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • LTE Support
  • Water & Dust Resistant

14% off on Apple iPhone 7

Best Price of Apple iPhone 7
Key Features

  • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
  • Force Touch Technology
  • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
  • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
  • 7MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • Water And Dust Resistance

 

3% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Best Price of iPhone 7 Plus
Key Features

  • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
  • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
  • Force Touch Technology
  • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
  • 7MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • Water And Dust Resistance With

13% off on Apple iPhone 6

Best Price of iPhone 6
Key Features

  • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display
  • A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
  • 8MP ISight Camera
  • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • LTE Support

15% off on Apple iPhone 6s

Best Price of iPhone 6s
Key Features

  • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
  • Force Touch Technology
  • 12MP ISight Camera
  • 5MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • 1715 MAh Battery

26% off on Apple iPhone SE

Best Price of iPhone SE
Key Features

  • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
  • 12MP ISight Camera
  • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
  • Touch ID
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • LTE Support
  • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

16% off on Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Best Price of iPhone 6s Plus
Key Features

  • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
  • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
  • 12MP ISight Camera
  • 5MP Front Facing Camera
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Touch ID
  • LTE Support
