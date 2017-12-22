Honor 7X vs Moto G5S Plus: Battle of the two most popular mid-range Android smartphones

We recently gave you a detailed comparison of Honor 7X and Nokia 6. Both the devices are popular mid-range Android handsets but Honor 7X makes for a better value for money device. It offers you more buck for bang and even in real-life; it's a better overall device than Nokia's Android handset. But the competition just doesn't ends here.

Today we have another competitor that equally matches Honor 7X and come from one of the most popular Android smartphone lineup- Moto G.

Moto G5S Plus, the most advanced Moto G smartphone takes on Honor 7X with its version of dual-lens camera setup, tried and tested design and stock Android experience. So without any further ado, let's pit both the handsets together and find out the answer.

Design and Display Honor 7X and Moto G5S Plus come with unibody metal designs and both look quite premium. However, Honor 7X is one step ahead of Moto G5S Plus in overall look and feel due to its edge-to-edge screen and sleek form factor. The smartphone sports a taller 18:9 aspect ratio FHD+ screen that offers better pixel density and is more apt for video playback, web-browsing and gameplay. The better screen-to-body ratio of Honor 7X allows you to consume more content in comparatively smaller form factor.



Moto G5S Plus on the other hand plays safe with the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio display that in today's time looks dated. Further, despite packing a larger screen, Honor 7X feels more compact due to its better screen-to-body ratio. Moto G5S Plus feels bulky and is a bit tough to use with one-hand. Honor 7X makes for a better multitasking phone Both the smartphones come equipped with ample amount of RAM to run multiple applications simultaneously. While both works without any performance slowdown, the multitasking experience is more streamlined on Honor 7X due to its edge-to-edge display. With the 18:9 aspect ratio screen, you can comfortably run two apps without losing out on content. Honor 7X efficiently utilizes Android Nougat's split screen feature where you can place two apps on the screen at the same time and use them comfortably. Battery and Memory When it comes to battery and memory, Moto G5S Plus loses to Honor 7X as it is backed by a slightly less powerful battery cell. Honor 7X packs in a 3,340mAh battery unit as compared to Moto G5S Plus's 3,000mAh battery unit that lasts longer on one single charge. On the storage front, both the smartphones come with 64GB internal memory; however Honor 7X's internal storage can be expanded further by up to 256GB. Moto G5S Plus only touches 128GB mark with the help of a microSD card. Honor’s dual-lens setup camera vs Moto G5S Plus’s dual-lens camera setup Both the handsets offer dual-lens camera setup but performance varies a lot. Honor 7X sports a 16MP+2MP rear camera and Moto G5S Plus features a 13MP+13MP dual-lens camera setup. The dual-lens camera works smoothly on Honor 7X whereas it lacks big time on Moto G5S Plus while capturing bokeh shots. And we actually can't blame Moto for it as Moto G5S Plus is their first handset with two-lens camera, whereas Honor literally has mastered it and offers its 5th generation dual-lens camera with the Honor 7x . Overall, Honor 7X makes for a better dual-lens camera smartphone as it does not make you wait for results and delivers instant crisp pictures. Honor 7X offers more bang for your buck Honor 7X wins the price race as the smartphone also comes in 32GB variant which is priced at Rs. 12,999 in India. It offers same set of features at much lower price-point than Moto G5S Plus. Moto G5S Plus is available at Rs. 15,999. Conclusion Honor 7X and Motorola Moto G5S Plus are both amazing value for money handsets but Honor 7X offers better returns for your money. It is affordable than Moto G5S Plus and is more feature loaded. You spend less and experience an edge-to-edge screen, better dual-camera setup, big battery and sleek futuristic design. Overall, Honor has managed to offer flagship features at a pocket friendly price-point with the all new Honor 7X.