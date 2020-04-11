Honor 8A 2020 With New Features Available Online In UK Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor 8A was first launched in China last year and theupgraded version of the smartphone is now available online inthe UK. The upgraded version is called the Honor 8A 2020 andalso has been added for sale on a UK-based website.

According to the details, the upgraded model has almost similarspecifications that were featured on the previous model. Wenoticed the new model has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensorfor security that was not included in the previous smartphone.Based on the report the new model will be in stock by April 15.

Honor 8A key Features and price

The Honor 8A comes with the Dual-SIM (Nano) and it runs byEMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone will beequipped with a 6.09-inch HD+ display (720×1,560 Pixels) andLCD panel together with a waterdrop-style notch. Thesmartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek HelioP35 (MT6765) SoC, coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 64GBstorage.

The upgraded Honor 8A comes with a digital camera setupwhich includes a rear 13MP back and an 8MP front camera witha waterdrop notch.

The new smartphone is claimed to have a 3,020 mAh batteryand also included microSD card slot (As Much As 512GB),Bluetooth V4.2. for connectivity. The new version smartphonealso supports face unlock.

It is important to note that the brand is yet to confirm theofficial launch date of the Honor 8A 2020. According to thereport the phone will be offered in two color options and bothare priced at EUR 130 (approximately Rs. 10,800), which isincluded VAT.

The previous smartphone which was launched in China lastyear that priced was at CNY 799 (around Rs. 8,000) for the32GB storage variant and for the 64GB storage the price was atCNY 999 (around Rs. 10,200). The Honor Play 8A was notlaunched in India.

