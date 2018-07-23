ENGLISH

Honor 9N launch today: Threat to other Mid-range smartphones Under Rs 20,000

By:

    Honor is all set for the launch of the new notchy smartphone, the Honor 9n in India today, which will be a direct threat to the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and the Moto G6.

    The smartphone has a lot of interesting features like a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch. Powerful Octa-core chipset with at least 4 GB RAM and much more. To add another feather to the crown, the smartphone also boasts an all-glass design, which is not usually seen on the smartphones, which are priced under Rs 17,000.

    The Honor 9n will play an important role in the India smartphone space, as the phone comes with power packed specs-sheet and trendy colors. Are these specs are enough to dethrone the devices like the Redmi Nore 5 Pro or the ZenFone Max Pro M1? Which has proved to offer high value for money proposition? Let's find out.

    Here are the top mid-range smartphones, which can give tough competition to the Honor 9n, the upcoming smartphone with a notch.

    Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo V9

    Best Price of Vivo V9
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Oppo F7

    Best Price of Oppo F7
    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy J6 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
    • 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture,LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    HTC Desire 12

    Best Price of HTC Desire 12
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2730mAh battery

    HTC Desire 12 Plus

    Best Price of HTC Desire 12 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, 1080p video recording
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2965mAh battery

    Motorola Moto G6

    Best Price of Moto G6 64GB
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB

    Best Price of Nokia 6 2018
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
