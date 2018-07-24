Honor 9N: Most beautiful smartphone with a very stylish Notch

The year 2018 has been a year of innovations in the smartphone arena, especially in the budget and mid-range price segments. The handsets in these two highly popular categoriesare becoming powerful and smarter by every generation. Leading smartphone brands have started offering high-end features like face unlock, dual-lens camera setups and taller displays to meet the demands of young Indian consumers who are also big-time technology enthusiast.

One such brand is Honor that has been pushing the envelope by introducingfeature packed smartphones with impressive specifications without increasing the pricing. Honor took the budget smartphone market by surprise with its Honor 9 Lite handset. The smartphone offered a premium design, capable camera and good overall performance without burning a hole in consumer's pocket. The company is now expanding the series with another interesting and exquisitely beautiful handset- Honor 9N that takes the legacy even further.

Having said that, let's take a look at the highlighted features of this smartphone, which is set to launch on July 24, 2018 in the Indian entrant.

Ample screen space with FullView display

Adhering to the trend of full-screen smartphones, Honor 9N bestows a 5.84-inch FHD+ FullView display with a notch. The screen carries a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The FullView display with a notch at its top has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 79%. Though it isn't over 90% as seen on some of the premium offerings in the market, it definitely offers ample screen space and a better clarity without being too huge. So, there's no compromise on the compactness.

Dual rear cameras with impressive features

The latest Honor smartphone is fitted with a dual-lens camera module at its rear. This camera comprises a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It goes without saying that the dual-camera arrangement will give you the privilege to blur the background and highlight the subjects with an artistic conception. In addition to this ability, the Honor 9N's dual-lens camera module comes with PDAF to lock focus on the moving objects, wide aperture mode, 'Snap First, Focus Later' that will let you focus on the subjects after capturing the shot, AR Lens and Moving Picture. The camera comes with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 5P Lens as well.

Selfie camera with beautification mode

Selfie cameras with beauty mode aren't an innovation anymore with many such offerings available in the market. But the Honor 9N sets a difference in this category. The 16MP selfie camera has a 4-in-1 light fusion technology that will convert 4 small pixels into 1 large 2.0um pixel to deliver brighter photos in low light conditions. Also, there is 3D Light Blending algorithm to best contour a subject's face. The intelligent beautification function of this algorithm works well for all genders.

The selfie camera also comes with Portrait Mode to identify your face in the image and render bokeh effects, gender beauty mode that will identify the gender of the subjects and beautify photos while clicking selfies. The beautification software differentiates between men and women in order to give a natural effect and a picture-perfect selfie shot. Once you are ready to pose for a selfie, just wave your hand and it can capture the shot.

Smart Face Unlock for privacy

In addition to the array of features mentioned above, the selfie camera also comes with the smart Face Unlock capability. Now, all the data stored on your smartphone will stay protected until you authorize the Honor 9N to unlock itself scanning your face.

Dual Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Bridge and an array of special features

Honor 9N isn't only about the features we have listed above. The device comes with a host of special features as well. There is Wi-Fi Bridge that lets you share any Wi-Fi network as a hotspot and connect up to 4 devices to the same. You can experience uninterrupted gaming with the preloaded Game Suite. The device running EMUI 8.0 offers automatic split screen for efficient multitasking.

The Smart Dual Bluetooth connectivity lets you connect two devices simultaneously to the Honor 9N. Probably, you can connect a Bluetooth headset and a smartwatch to your smartphone at the same time with this feature.

There are India-centric features such as Ride Mode, which is meant to keep the two-wheeler riders safe and away from distractions when they are on the road. Also, there is PayTm Pay, which is a one click payment option for PayTm users.

This is definitely a smartphone to watch out for.