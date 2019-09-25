ENGLISH

    Honor Smartphones Offers and Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019

    By
    |

    Flipkart's Big Billion Days will soon kick off. The sale is set to provide a plenty of offers on some Honor handsets. These handsets come with several key features. Some of them include powerful octa-core processor, 4,000 mAh battery, and FullView display. These phones design also look spectacular, offering an ergonomic feel while holding.

    Honor Smartphones Offers On Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale
     

    Offers include 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards. Besides, you will get 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, Complete Mobile Protection plan, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.

    Honor 8C At Rs. 9,999

    Honor 8C At Rs. 9,999

    The smartphone is available at Rs. 9,999 for its given variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It come in blue color option. You can avail this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 834 per month.

    Honor 10 Lite At Rs. 7,999

    Honor 10 Lite At Rs. 7,999

    On buying the device, you will get an extra discount of Rs. 4,000. It is priced at Rs. 14,999 with 21% off for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant. You will also get up to Rs. 14,000 off on exchange.

    Honor 20i At Rs. 12,999
     

    Honor 20i At Rs. 12,999

    The mobile phone comes at Rs. 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. This variant is available in Midnight Black color option. Its key specs are a 24MP + 2MP + 8MP rear camera setup, 32MP selfie sensor, 3400 mAh battery, and HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor.

    Honor 20 At Rs 24,999

    Honor 20 At Rs 24,999

    You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 14,000 on the handset. It is priced at Rs. 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. The extra discount you will get on the phone is Rs. 3,000.

    Honor 9N At Rs. 7,999

    Honor 9N At Rs. 7,999

    This smartphone can be purchased with an EMI rate at Rs. 750 per month. You will get an extra discount of Rs. 5,000 on the handset. You will get 1-year warranty on the handset, 6 months on its battery, 6 months on the charger, and 3 months data cable.

    Honor 9 lite At Rs. 7,999

    Honor 9 lite At Rs. 7,999

    The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 667 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 7,800 off on exchange on the phone. And, a special discount of Rs. 9,000.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
