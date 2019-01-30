Honor View 20: Class-leading camera, gaming and multitasking performance

Honor has finally unveiled the much anticipated Honor View 20 in the Indian market. Launched at a starting price of just Rs. 37,999 (6GB RAM variant), Honor View 20 brings groundbreaking technology and flagship performance at less than half of the price of other flagship smartphones. It is the most feature-packed flagship handset in terms of smartphone photography, artificial intelligence, multimedia experience, performance, connectivity and more.

HONOR View 20 is equipped with the most number of 'World's 1st innovations'. The smartphone boasts world's first high-definition 48MP camera with advanced rear TOF 3D sensor, industry-leading in-screen selfie camera design, high-performance 7nm Kirin 980 chipsets with dual NPU and a design that no one can resists. Today we are going to focus on the camera, multitasking, computing and gaming performance of HONOR View20 to find out how it empowers users and expands their horizons through future technology and innovation.

World's first 48MP mobile camera is a delight for photography enthusiasts

I am glad I took the Honor View 20 on one of my recent unplanned travel stint as my primary camera device. The pictures that I managed to capture from the rear camera of the handset are simply out of this world. HONOR View20 comes with world's first 48MP rear camera featuring 48MP AI Ultra Clarity and AI enable HDR modes. These features helped me in capturing scenic landscape shots with the superb photo quality and clarity in daylight. Every minute detail is preserved beautifully and not for once I felt that a dedicated camera is required to capture the beauty of nature.

If you are carrying HONOR View20, chances are very rare that you would miss your point & shoot and even entry-level DSLRs. As the phone's camera works on a whopping 48 effective megapixels built on a 1/2-inch sensor, every picture shot from this phone offers best-in-class detailing, rich colors and high dynamic range. Be it landscape shots, portraits or macro, HONOR View20 will never disappoint you. And it's not just hardware that makes HONOR View20 the best-in-class camera smartphone. The sophisticated 'Machine learning' algorithms significantly improve the end-results. The AI computing power helps the camera on View 20 recognize over 60 categories and 1500 scenarios in real time. Simply point the camera on a tree, flower, human, car, etc. the camera will recognize the subject, available lighting, and other important elements to deliver the best composition.

Best-in-class Low light Camera

Importantly, HONOR View20 also ensured that images shot in low-light look equally appealing and well lit. Backed by Sony IMX586 48MP sensor and upgraded AI capability, the handset made a substantial difference when shooting at night. To capture stunning low-light shots, simply enable the 'Night Mode' and see the magic unfolding in front of your eyes. The combined hardware and software technology analyzes camera movement and intelligently selects and combines several different frames to help create the most blur-free photo possible.

Class-leading photography modes

I am simply stunned to see the number of useful modes that the camera app on Honor View 20 offers. These modes and filters help you make the best out of smartphone photography. The easy-to-use camera app offers Portrait mode, Aperture mode, Night mode, carefully crafted filters, Timelapse, Light Painting, HDR, 3D Panorama, Artist mode and a lot more. Above that, the camera can record videos with background blur and can also create some interesting real-time effects that look downright appealing. Another feature that makes HONOR View20 a delight for photographers is the Super slow-motion mode. The camera can record in 960 fps, allowing you to capture precious moments in remarkable detail. The end-results look nothing less than any professional shoots concluded with some high-end camera equipment.

3D TOF Camera for Real-world applications

What makes the camera setup on HONOR View20 even more interesting is the advanced rear 3D sensor. This is basically a range imaging camera system that emits infrared light to measure the distance between the smartphone and the subject. HONOR View20 applies this to create more natural depth in images, videos and in many real-world applications like 3D Shaping, 3D Motion-controlled gaming, 3D Mapping and a lot more.

World's most-advanced 7nm chipset combined with the power of Machine learning

To drive such powerful camera engine, the smartphone uses world's most advanced mobile chipset. HONOR View20 works on world's first 7nm mobile AI chipset developed in-house- the Kirin 980 AI processor. The CPU packs in a dual NPU that improves the overall phone speed by 20%, power efficiency by 40% and AI processing by 120% as compared to a standard 10nm chipset. While using the handset as my daily driver, I never faced a drop in the performance. You can run the most power-intensive tasks on this handset and the phone will ensure smooth glitch free multitasking and processing.

This is all due to the Kirin 980 AI CPU that integrates 6.9 billion transistors in an area of less than 1 square centimeter. Combined with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and industry-leading 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, the first Cortex-A76 chipset ensures lag-free performance in every task to plan to accomplish. You can open more than 20 tabs in Chrome, edit videos/photos, simultaneously play music and YouTube videos and the HONOR View20 will not break a sweat.

HONOR View20 is a gamers' delight

If you have a knack for mobile gaming, there's no other better phone in the market than the HONOR View20. This is due to the fact that Honor has provided the best-in-class full-screen bezel-less display which runs the most demanding games without a glitch, thanks to the underlying CPU-GPU combination. The Kirin 980 includes the worlds' first commercial use Mali-G76 GPU, the latest 'Graphics Engine' for superior gaming and graphics performance. Combined with the revolutionary GPU Turbo 2.0 and graphics processing acceleration technology, the combination makes for console-level graphical performance on a mobile device. The engineering team has also added a new 'NINE Liquid Cooling Technology' in the handset that keeps the temperature rise in check to keep the smartphone cool, ensuring uninterrupted long gaming sessions.

Best-in-class Connectivity and battery backup

With HONOR View20, you can never experience a drop in the network even in busy metro cities and remote areas where connectivity is a big issue. The smartphone features 'Triple-Antenna Wi-Fi' technology that enhances network connectivity multifold. It prevents the signal weakening and drops when you accidentally block the phone's receiver while making a call, playing a game or simply clicking a picture. With such technology working in the background, you can also play online games without facing any loss in network signal. Besides, HONOR View20 also has Link Turbo, industry-first solution to allow for simultaneous downloading through Wi-Fi+4G LTE networks. In simple language, if the phone detects a slow-running Wi-Fi connection, it automatically detects the issue and switches to a better network, allowing users to always stay online.

As far as battery life is concerned, HONOR View20 ensure you don't have to worry about charging your handset every day. The smartphone is backed by a massive 4,000mAh capacity battery, which is one of the largest batteries across the industry. With the support of Huawei's Supercharge technology, HONOR View20's battery can refuel to 55% in just 30 minutes. This allows for a music playback of up to 130 hours, video playback of up to 15 hours and call time of up to 25 hours on 3G network.