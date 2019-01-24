Honor View 20: Smartphone with the most number of industry-first technologies

Technology developments in the mobile phone industry advance rapidly. What is termed as innovation today can easily turn into a standard feature or even history in no time. For instance, the edge-to-edge display design, which once gave a sneak peek into the future has become a standard feature and can even be seen in budget smartphones. The industry is now gradually moving towards "All-screen" smartphones where every component is hidden under-the-screen for a seamless all-screen user-experience.

Besides, having a flagship chipset is of no use if the SoC cannot implement complex machine learning algorithms to make the most out of raw hardware power to deliver intelligent mobile user-experience.

Having said that, Honor is one smartphone manufacturer that has always disrupted the industry with the company's innovative and feature-packed products. With years of experience in mobile manufacturing, Honor knows what matters most to end-users and how to enhance the smartphone experience for every kind of user. The company's budget and flagship handsets (in the year 2018) offered industry-leading hardware and latest software to deliver best-in-class mobile user experience.

Once again Honor is set to disrupt the smartphone industry in the year 2019 with the company's latest offering. Honor View 20, the latest flagship handset set to launch on January 29 will offer never before seen features packed inside a strikingly good looking metal-glass body. Let's find out what makes Honor View 20 a 'Flag bearer of innovation to redefine smartphone experience' in India and across the globe.

World's first All-screen smartphone for an unmatched multimedia experience

Imagine watching high-definition videos and playing games on a device which boasts nothing but a crisp and vibrant display with no elements to interrupt the viewing experience. This is what Honor View 20's All-View display offers to users. It is a smartphone with world's first all-screen design for never before experienced mobile-user experience. Honor has achieved the impossible feat by engineering the world-first, in-screen front camera design.

An extremely complex 18-layer technology stack carefully embeds the front camera in the display area of the screen. The process extends the display area to almost 100% leaving handsets with 18:9 aspect ratio displays far behind. In real-world, the same translates to full-screen video playback and gameplay. This makes Honor View 20 the best mobile device to stream media, read books, browse web pages and play games.

Premium Metal-Glass body with unique 'V' Gradient pattern

For Honor View 20, the company collaborated with top Malaysian artist Red Hong Yi to create an exclusive artwork. The team engineered Aurora, a special material made with 2,000 recycled glass back pieces from Honor's very own smartphones. As a result, the gorgeous All-View screen on View 20 sits on a premium metal-glass body.

The back panel displays dazzling visual effects with eight shimmering layers that reflect every ray of light that falls on the surface. The back pattern creates a unique 'V' Gradient pattern that is hard to resist. Honor View 20 will be available in a wide array of color variants. The exquisite colors of the glass backs of different color variants will remind you of the aurora phenomenon created by nature.

Cameras that give DSLRs a run for their money

Honor View 20 is going to revolutionize mobile photography. The rear camera on the handset is the first ever on a smartphone to be powered by the Sony IMX586 stacked CMOS image sensor. The sensor features a whopping 48 effective megapixels built on a 1/2-inch sensor (0.8 um/pixel).

Every picture you click with this phone looks extremely rich in details and offer much better clarity than shots captured by other flagship smartphones. Machine learning also plays an important role in making Honor View 20 the best camera smartphone. AI computing power helps the camera on View 20 to recognize over 60 categories and 1500 scenarios in real time. This ensures unmatched photo quality and clarity.The smartphone can also shoot Super-slow motion videos (960fps) that look downright appealing.

As far as low-light photography is concerned, the results are simply the best-in-class. The camera engineering team at Honor has added a Quad Bayer color filter array to deliver higher sensitivity and resolution by producing adjacent 2x2 pixels in the same color. What this means is that the images and videos shot in low and extreme low light situations come out brighter and show much lower noise levels than images shot by cameras sans Quad Bayer color filter.

Besides, the camera app on Honor View 20 offers the most number of modes and filters to make the best out of smartphone photography. Overall, if you are carrying the Honor View 20 in your pocket, chances are very rare that you will ever feel the need to take out your DSLR in everyday scenarios.

World's most-advanced chipset combined with best-in-class Software

Powering the Honor View 20 is world's first 7nm mobile AI chipset- Kirin 980 AI processor. Featuring a dual NPU, the combination improves phone speed by 20%, power efficiency by 40% and AI processing by 120% as compared to a standard 10nm chipset. You can push the Honor View 20 to its paces and will experience no drop in performance.

The smartphone handles the heat with utmost efficiency as the system is supported by 'Nine Cooling Technology' which prevents overheating and helps CPU run stably at high frequencies. Honor View 20 comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM variants with industry-leading 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage to ensures lag-free performance through the usage cycle.

The raw hardware power of Honor View 20 is aided by the latest Android 9.0 + Magic UI2.0.1. The software on this handset is extremely snappy and full of useful features. The settings menu is full of subsections giving you a deep sense of control on your Smartphone's display, battery, UI, camera, etc. Some useful software features provided by Magic UI 2.0.1 includes; Eye comfort mode, App twin, Battery saving modes, Storage cleaner, Digital balance, GPU Turbo 2.0, etc.

Mobile Gamers' delight

There's no other smartphone in the market that can match up the level of gaming performance provided by Honor View 20. This is due to the fact that Honor View 20 combines the best of hardware and software in one single device. The gorgeous All-View display and world's first Mali-G76 GPU are aided by Huawei's latest GPU Turbo 2.0 technology. The trio makes for an unmatched gaming experience where even the most graphically intensive games run buttery smooth and show no lag whatsoever.

Best-in-class Network connectivity features

Network & connectivity is another important aspect where Honor View 20 shines. The smartphone is designed to offer next-generation connectivity for uninterrupted internet while watching videos on YouTube, browsing web pages, playing online games, updating apps, etc. This is achieved by equipping the handset with an industry-first solution, Link Turbo. The technology allows for simultaneous downloading through Wi-Fi+4G LTE networks.

Moreover, if the phone detects a slow-running Wi-Fi connection, it automatically detects the issue and switches to a better network, allowing users to always stay online. The downloading speed on Honor View 20 over 4G LTE and Wi-Fi is comparatively faster than other smartphones.

Long-lasting battery aided by Huawei's SuperCharge technology

With a phone like Honor View 20, no one would like to stop streaming videos, playing games and click pictures. Such heavy tasks can take a toll on battery life but fret not. Honor has provided a big 4,000 mAh battery unit which combined with intelligent Power saving algorithms can easily last a day on a single charge. Moreover, the company ships the handset with a big 5V 4A charger that utilizes Huawei's class-leading SuperCharge technology. The same can charge the handset from Zero to 100% in less than an hour to give you a full day battery backup.