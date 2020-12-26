How To Enable Hidden Scientific Calculator On iPhones Features oi-Vivek

It looks iPhone has been hiding a big feature all-along, which is useful for students and working professionals. If you used to use a third-party calculator app on your iPhone to access a scientific calculator, then we have good news for you.

The calculator app that comes pre-installed on the iPhone comes with a built-in scientific calculator, which can be easily accessed and offers an easy-to-use interface.

Another interesting information about the hidden scientific calculator is that it was available starting from 2008, and was launched along with the iOS 2 feature. However, many users didn't even know about the existence of this feature.

How To Enable Scientific Calculator On iPhone?

It is easy to enable a scientific calculator on an iPhone. In fact, even you can do the same on the first generation or the original iPhone to the latest iPhone 12 series of smartphones.

To use the calculator, first, disable the portrait orientation lock, and then open the calculator app. Then, turn the phone from portrait mode to landscape mode. Voila, you have the hidden scientific calculator. Do note that, if you turn back your smartphone from landscape to portrait mode, the calculator will go back to the standard calculator mode.

iPhones That Supports Scientific Calculator

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone 3G

Apple iPhone 3G S

Apple iPhone 4

Apple iPhone 4S

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5C

Apple iPhone 5S

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 mini

