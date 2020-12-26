Just In
How To Enable Hidden Scientific Calculator On iPhones
It looks iPhone has been hiding a big feature all-along, which is useful for students and working professionals. If you used to use a third-party calculator app on your iPhone to access a scientific calculator, then we have good news for you.
The calculator app that comes pre-installed on the iPhone comes with a built-in scientific calculator, which can be easily accessed and offers an easy-to-use interface.
Another interesting information about the hidden scientific calculator is that it was available starting from 2008, and was launched along with the iOS 2 feature. However, many users didn't even know about the existence of this feature.
How To Enable Scientific Calculator On iPhone?
It is easy to enable a scientific calculator on an iPhone. In fact, even you can do the same on the first generation or the original iPhone to the latest iPhone 12 series of smartphones.
To use the calculator, first, disable the portrait orientation lock, and then open the calculator app. Then, turn the phone from portrait mode to landscape mode. Voila, you have the hidden scientific calculator. Do note that, if you turn back your smartphone from landscape to portrait mode, the calculator will go back to the standard calculator mode.
iPhones That Supports Scientific Calculator
- Apple iPhone
- Apple iPhone 3G
- Apple iPhone 3G S
- Apple iPhone 4
- Apple iPhone 4S
- Apple iPhone 5
- Apple iPhone 5C
- Apple iPhone 5S
- Apple iPhone 6
- Apple iPhone 6 Plus
- Apple iPhone 6S
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus
- Apple iPhone SE
- Apple iPhone 7
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- Apple iPhone 8
- Apple iPhone X
- Apple iPhone XS
- Apple iPhone XS Max
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Apple iPhone 12
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 12 mini
