How To Install Android 13 Beta On Your Smartphone Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Google recently released the first beta build of Android 13 to the public. The beta version is officially available for Google Pixel phones including the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and the Pixel 6 series. Users can check out and experience the features of the latest major version of Android. Google had already released two developer previews of Android 13 and this is the first beta build.

Google will be releasing the final build of Android 13 to the public by the end of 2022. Till then, the company will be rolling out a beta update once a month. This is the step-by-step process to install Android 13 Beta on eligible Google Pixel smartphones.

List Of Pixel Phones Getting Android 13 Beta Update

Google is rolling out the first beta build of Android 13 to the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and the Pixel 4A. The Pixel 5, Pixel 5A, Pixel 6, and the Pixel 6 Pro are also receiving the upgrade. This time around, Google has dropped Android 13 support for the Pixel 3A and 3A XL smartphones.

How To Install Android 13 Beta

Installing the Android 13 Beta update on the Pixel smartphones is very simple.

• Users first need to go to the Android beta page. Then they will have to click "View your eligible devices".

• If their Pixel phone is eligible, they will see it in the list. The consumers then need to select their device and click "Opt in".

• Once opting in, the users will need to select the "Android 13 Beta Program" and click "Review terms".

• On the terms page, they have to select "I agree to the terms of the beta program" checkbox, and click on "Confirm and enroll".

• Their Pixel phone will now be enrolled for the Android 13 beta program.

Post the process, Google will be sending the Android 13 Beta update to the user's smartphone. They can check if the update has arrived or not by going to Settings > System > System update. Then they will need to tap "Download and Install" once the update reaches their device. The installation of the update will be normal as any other update. The future updates will also be arriving in the beta program.

It's worth mentioning that there's also a manual way of installing Android 13 beta on Pixel smartphones. However, this method is quite complicated and requires a lot of processes to be completed on a Windows or Mac machine. We don't advise this method as if a user doesn't follow the process correctly, they can permanently damage their phone.

Android 13 Final Build Could Be Announced At Google I/O In May

That said, since Android 13 software is in beta format, we'd advise the users against installing it on their daily driver. The OS is currently buggy and some features of phones won't work till a fix rolls out later this year. Notably, we can expect other OEMs to announce Android 13 beta programs for their devices at this year's I/O in May.

Best Mobiles in India