How To Install Google Camera On Redmi K20 Pro To Capture Stunning Pictures

Steps To Install Google Camera On Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro/K20

1) The procedure is quite simple. All you need to do is find a stable Google Camera build for your Redmi smartphone. You can simply type "Google Camera APK for Redmi K20/K20 Pro.

2) We found the fully-functional Google camera APK on WWW.MiBlog.Co.

3) There's no need to root your Redmi K20 Pro for this APK to work. We have installed it and it's working wonderfully.

4) The file name for the stable APK for Redmi K20 Pro is K20Pro-f1-v9.3a_6.2.030.apk. The Developer and date information mentions- San1ty, 2019-07-14.

5) You will find the following downloading link- Download Here

6) The link will download the APK file on your smartphone. Make sure you have authorized the third-party source APK installation on your handset.

7) Once installed, you can simply tap on the APK to install the Google camera on your Redmi K20 Pro.

8) Done.

The change log for the above mentioned APK suggests the following improvements

1) Fixed crash in Night Sight mode when using Ultrawide lens

2) Added Exposure compensation option.

3) Re-added HDR+ off.

Google Camera Features And Modes On Redmi K20 Pro

Google Camera app is working just like a native application on the Redmi K20 Pro. The camera app is pretty straightforward and did not for once crash during our testing. You can explore all the features of Google Camera on Redmi K20 Pro and all are working wonderfully. You can capture portraits, wide-angle shots, enable HDR+ and even HDR+ enhanced. Night sight mode is also working just fine. Moreover, you can even capture record slow-motion and timelapse videos directly from Google Camera app on Redmi K20 Pro.

Google Lens is also integrated and the settings menu allows you to select the aspect ratio, video resolution, etc. Sadly, the camera resolution for standard photo mode maxes out at 12MP and does not allow you to capture 48MP shots. You can record 4K UHD videos though.

Redmi K20 Pro Native Camera Vs Google Camera Performance

Since Google camera app brings along all the software wizardry developed by Google, the image output significantly differs in native and third-party application. The 12MP shots captured on Redmi K20 Pro's stock camera in daylight show overall brighter tones as compared to 12MP shots captured in Google camera app in standard mode. Contrast and textures seem better on images shot in Google Camera app. Upon zooming, we also noticed slightly less pixelation in images captured on Google Camera app as compared to MIUI's stock camera app.

Google Camera HDR+ Enhanced vs MIUI 10’s HDR Shots

HDR shots also show some noticeable difference. Once again shots captured in native MIUI camera app show brighter overall output; however, HDR shots captured in Google camera app show better textures and also depict better control over exposure levels. However, MIUI's camera app brings out more details in darker areas of the frame in HDR mode. If you prefer natural color output, Google Camera is the app for you. If you like a slightly edited feel to your images, go for MIUI's native camera application. I prefer the Google Camera app end-results as they ensure life-like colors in shots and also add a definite character to the overall image output.

Night Mode- Google Camera app vs MIUI’s Stock Camera App

Last but not the least, Night mode shots captured in Google Camera app once again shows natural color tones. Images captured in Night mode in MIUI's stock app have a warmer tone to them. Colors also look somewhat washed out in shots captured in MIUI's stock camera application. Check the Red, Blue and Green color on wires in both the images.

Verdict

In a nutshell, Google Camera can further enhance your photography experience on Redmi K20 Pro, which packs in an amazing camera hardware. Redmi K20 Pro boasts a triple-lens rear camera setup featuring a 48MP lens (f/1.8, PDAF) working on Sony IMX 586 senor, 8 MP Telephoto Lens (f/2.4, PDAF) that offers 2x optical zoom, and a 13 MP Ultrawide lens (f/2.4). Redmi K20 Pro can shoot 4K videos at 30/60fps, 1080p videos at 30/120/240fps, and slow-motion videos at 960fps/120fps/240fps.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is an excellent alternative to OnePlus 7 Pro and makes for a better overall package than the standard OnePlus 7. The smartphone has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB variant and at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

G-Cam Source