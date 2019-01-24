Huawei Balong 5000 5G Chipset: Sneak peek into the future of mobility

Balong 5000 Chipset: Start of the 5G era

Huawei Balong 500 chipset supports a broad range of 5G products in addition to smartphones, including home broadband devices, vehicle-mounted devices, and 5G modules. The next-gen. CPU is engineered to provide consumers with a brand new 5G experience across multiple scenarios. The chipset is said to provide high-speed connections needed for pervasive intelligence. Balong 5000 supports 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G on a single chip. As per Huawei, the CPU effectively reduces latency and power consumption when exchanging data between different modes, and will significantly enhance user experience in the early stages of commercial 5G deployment.

Staggering boost in Speeds

Huawei claims that Balong 5000 is the first chipset to perform to industry benchmarks for peak 5G download speeds. At Sub-6 GHz (low-frequency bands, the main spectrum used for 5G), Balong 5000 can achieve download speeds up to 4.6 Gbps. On mmWave spectrum (high-frequency bands used as extended-spectrum for 5G), Balong 5000 can achieve download speeds up to 6.5 Gbps - 10 times faster than top 4G LTE speeds on the market today. Balong 5000 can also flexibly meet different user and carrier requirements for connecting devices throughout different stages of 5G development.

Chipset to empower connected car ecosystem

Huawei's Balong 5000 will also play a major role in the connected car ecosystem. It is the world's first multi-mode chipset that supports Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communications, providing low-latency and highly reliable solutions for connected vehicles.

Huawei 5G Smartphones

It is worth mentioning that the same chipset is going to power Huawei's upcoming 5G smartphones. Huawei's 5G smartphones powered by Balong 5000 will be released at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Notably, Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to be a 5G enabled smartphone. We will keep a close eye on the 5G enabled smartphones by Huawei so stay tuned on Gizbot.com.

Huawei 5G CPE Pro Router

The first product powered by Huawei Balong 5000- Huawei 5G CPE Pro router supports both 4G and 5G wireless connections. As per Huawei's testing on a 5G network, a 1-GB HD video clip can be downloaded within three seconds, and 8K video can be streamed smoothly without lag. This sets a new benchmark for home CPEs. In addition to homes, the Huawei 5G CPE Pro router can also be used by small and medium-sized enterprises for super-fast broadband access.