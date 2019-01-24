Huawei Balong 5000 5G Chipset: Sneak peek into the future of mobility

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2019 is the year devoted to 5G smart devices. The world is going to witness a sea of 5G compatible products which will revolutionize the smartphone and IoT experience for end-users at home and workspaces. We have already seen demos of a variety of 5G products and applications at this year's CES 2019 technology trade show. Technology leaders- Samsung, Huawei, Qualcomm, etc. put demonstrations to showcase how the next-gen. 5G networks and devices will change the way we connect to the internet and use smart services.
The race to introduce 5G products has already begun with Huawei officially unveiling its 5G multi-mode chipset Balong 5000. Along with next-gen. CPU, the company has also introduced- Huawei 5G CPE Pro, the first commercial 5G device powered by the chipset. Huawei states that the duo will provide the world's fastest wireless connections for your smartphone, your home, the office, and on the go.
Balong 5000 Chipset: Start of the 5G era
Huawei Balong 500 chipset supports a broad range of 5G products in addition to smartphones, including home broadband devices, vehicle-mounted devices, and 5G modules. The next-gen. CPU is engineered to provide consumers with a brand new 5G experience across multiple scenarios. The chipset is said to provide high-speed connections needed for pervasive intelligence. Balong 5000 supports 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G on a single chip. As per Huawei, the CPU effectively reduces latency and power consumption when exchanging data between different modes, and will significantly enhance user experience in the early stages of commercial 5G deployment.
Staggering boost in Speeds
Huawei claims that Balong 5000 is the first chipset to perform to industry benchmarks for peak 5G download speeds. At Sub-6 GHz (low-frequency bands, the main spectrum used for 5G), Balong 5000 can achieve download speeds up to 4.6 Gbps. On mmWave spectrum (high-frequency bands used as extended-spectrum for 5G), Balong 5000 can achieve download speeds up to 6.5 Gbps - 10 times faster than top 4G LTE speeds on the market today. Balong 5000 can also flexibly meet different user and carrier requirements for connecting devices throughout different stages of 5G development.
Chipset to empower connected car ecosystem
Huawei's Balong 5000 will also play a major role in the connected car ecosystem. It is the world's first multi-mode chipset that supports Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communications, providing low-latency and highly reliable solutions for connected vehicles.
Huawei 5G Smartphones
It is worth mentioning that the same chipset is going to power Huawei's upcoming 5G smartphones. Huawei's 5G smartphones powered by Balong 5000 will be released at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Notably, Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to be a 5G enabled smartphone. We will keep a close eye on the 5G enabled smartphones by Huawei so stay tuned on Gizbot.com.
Huawei 5G CPE Pro Router
The first product powered by Huawei Balong 5000- Huawei 5G CPE Pro router supports both 4G and 5G wireless connections. As per Huawei's testing on a 5G network, a 1-GB HD video clip can be downloaded within three seconds, and 8K video can be streamed smoothly without lag. This sets a new benchmark for home CPEs. In addition to homes, the Huawei 5G CPE Pro router can also be used by small and medium-sized enterprises for super-fast broadband access.