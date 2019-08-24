Just In
Huawei Hisilicon Kirin 990 SoC With Built-in Balong 5000 5G Modem, Set To Launch On September 6
Huawei has officially confirmed that it will introduce the latest HiSilicon 990 mobile chipset on September 6, at IFA 2019, to be held in Berlin. The teaser posted by the company suggests that this next flagship mobile SoC comes with built-in Balong 5000 5G modem. The users can expect HiSilicon 990 chipset in Huawei's upcoming Mate 30 smartphone lineup that includes Mate 30 Lite, Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, and Mate x.
What We Know
The new HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset is based on the 7nm fabrication process, claimed by the reports. The new SoC would likely offer 4K video recording at 60fps. The chipset might also offer improved performance by consuming less power.
Comparison
Another 7nm based chipset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus, which is turning out to be critically acclaimed. It has been adopted by a couple of gaming as well as the latest premium phones. It is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 SoC, which offers much better graphics performance. Asus ROG Phone 2 was the first smartphone to get installed with the aforesaid processor.
Huawei Mate 30 Smartphone Lineup
Huawei Mate 30 series smartphones are expected to launch on September 19, in Germany. The Huawei Mate 30 is supposed to have a 6.5-inch bezel-less display, a quad rear camera setup, a 4,300mAh battery capacity with fast charging support, and Bluetooth 5.
Whereas the Mate 30 Pro might come with a 6.71-inch OLED display with a notch on the top, a triple rear camera module, and a 4,200mAh battery with fast charging as well as wireless charging support. Both the devices are expected to run Android 9 Pie based on EMUI 11 skin.
While Huawei Mate 30 Lite could be the first smartphone to debut with Huawei's own HongMeng OS.
Huawei Mate 30 is expected to launch in India with Rs. 78,990, while Mate 30 Pro price might start from Rs. 84,990. And, the Mate 30 Lite handset would be priced at Rs. 23,990.
