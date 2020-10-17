Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ Retail Box Surfaces Ahead Of October 22 Launch; To Feature 12GB RAM Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei Mate 40 series is consistently being tipped via rumours ahead of the October 22 launch. In recent times, we got several clues on the Mate 40 Pro and the standard Mate 40. The latter was tested by the company itself. In the latest development, the retail box of the Mate Pro+ has been leaked. The features of the top-end model in the Mate 40 series have also been tipped. Let's have a look at the details:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ Specifications

The retail box of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ has been leaked via Slashleaks. The image of the box shows some of the features such as configuration and network connectivity. As per the leak, the smartphone will be launched with a whopping 12GB RAM. Also, the onboard storage on this handset will be 256GB.

Currently, we have no clue if the brand will launch this handset with this single configuration or we get to see some more options. In addition to the configuration, the leaked poster also confirms a 5G network support. No other feature has been revealed via the leaked retail box. And the rumour mill also hasn't given any specifics on the Mate 40 Pro+ specifications.

However, with the launch just around the corner, more information is likely to surface in the coming days. It remains to be seen if the device is packed with the same HiSilicon Kirin 9000 processor as the Mate 40 Pro is said to feature or there will be some other chipset driving the smartphone. As of now, it is undisclosed when Huawei will launch this smartphone outside China and how competitive its pricing will be.

