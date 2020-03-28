ENGLISH

    Huawei P40 Pro Vs Huawei P40 Pro+ Specifications Comparison

    Huawei has officially launched the P40 series of smartphones with features like 5G and improved camera system. In this series, the company has unveiled three devices -- the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and the P40 Pro+.

    The Huawei P40 costs 799 Euros for the base model, the P40 Pro costs 999 Euros, and the P40 Pro+ costs 1399 Euros, making it one of the most expensive mainstream Huawei smartphones. It looks like Huawei is considering Apple's approach by launching three smartphones. Unlike Apple's offering, the Huawei P40 Pro and the Huawei P40 Pro+ does have a lot of differences. Here is an in-depth comparison between the two.

    Huawei P40 Pro Vs Huawei P40 Pro+: Display

    The Huawei P40 Pro and the Huawei P40 Pro+ have an identical 6.58-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution with curves on all four sides of the screen. There is a big cutout at the top left corner of the screen, which houses the selfie camera and a couple of other sensors to assist face unlock. When it comes to additional parameters, both phones offer a 90Hz refresh rate and these panels are also HDR10 compliant.

    Huawei P40 Pro Vs Huawei P40 Pro+: Processor

    The Huawei P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+ are based on the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC, which is an octa-core processor based on 7nm fabrication. So, in terms of performance, both smartphones are likely to perform similarly in most of the tasks.

    Huawei P40 Pro Vs Huawei P40 Pro+: RAM And Storage
     

    The Huawei P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+ offers 8GB RAM with 256GB and 512GB internal storage, respectively. Both models do not have a microSD card slot.

    Huawei P40 Pro Vs Huawei P40 Pro+: Primary Camera Setup

    The Huawei P40 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle lens, 40MP ultra-wide angle lens, 12MP periscopic zoom lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. The Huawei P40 Pro+ on the other hand, has a Penta-camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle lens, 40MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens, 8MP periscopic lens, and a 3D ToF sensor.

    Huawei P40 Pro Vs Huawei P40 Pro+: Battery And Charging

    Both smartphones do include a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 40W wired fast charging. When it comes to wireless charging, the Huawei P40 Pro supports 27W wireless charging and 27W reverse wireless charging. The Huawei P40 Pro+ is one of the fastest wireless charging smartphones that supports 40W wireless charging and 27W reverse wireless charging.

