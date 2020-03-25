Huawei P40 Series Launch: What To Expect And How To Watch Live Stream

Huawei P40 Series Features And Specifications

Starting with the Huawei P40 Pro, the smartphone will flaunt a big 6.58" OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The OLED panel will offer 1,200 x 2,640px resolution and will most likely have curved edges. The P40 Pro's display will have a dual punch hole in the top left corner to house a 32MP primary camera, a depth sensor and possibly a 3D sensor for hardware-driven face unlock.

As far as the rear camera is concerned, the P40 Pro will come equipped with a Leica-powered quad-lens rear camera featuring 50MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. Next in line will be a 40MP RYYB telephoto sensor primarily to shoot videos. The P40 Pro will offer support for 50x zoom and will support 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras. The third lens in the configuration will be a 12MP sensor paired with a ToF sensor to create bokeh.

The P40 Pro is touted to be backed by a 4,200mAh unit and will support 40W fast-charging. The handset is also expected to come equipped with 27W wireless charging support.

Notably, the P30 Pro thoroughly impressed us with its camera performance and we are expecting even better results on the P40 Pro.

Huawei P40

A recent leak suggested that the Huawei P40 will arrive with a smaller 6.1-inch 1080P OLED display with the conventional 60Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole display will offer a single 32MP camera for selfies. For the rear cameras, the smartphone will feature a triple-lens camera setup housing a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra wide angle lens. Both the primary sensor and the 8MP telephoto lens will support OIS.

As for the battery, the Huawei P40 will work on a 3,800mAH battery cell with 22.5W fast-charging support. The P40 Pro will get the flagship CPU but will likely come in one configuration, i.e. 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Huawei P40 Pro PE (Premium Edition)

A report by Gsmarena.com suggests that the P40 Pro Premium handset will step up the camera game even further by offering a Penta-lens rear camera setup. The camera setup will most likely work on a custom-built Sony sensor of 52MP resolution and will be accompanied by a 40MP ultra wide angle lens. This 5-array camera will feature two separate zoom cameras with a periscope lens to support 10x optical zoom and 3x standard optical zoom.

We don't know yet how the two zoom lenses will work in conjunction to offer hybrid and digital zoom. But we know this for sure that P40 Premium variant will give a tough fight to the Galaxy S20 Ultra that comes equipped with a 108MP sensor to touch 100x zoom.

Are You Ready?

Overall, the fight for the best Android flagship smartphone is just going to get exciting despite the fact that the new Huawei P40 series won't get Google Mobile services support.

Huawei has been working on a Google Play store alternative and had recently announced a £20 million investment plan to encourage developers to code apps. The Huawei app store will be called ‘Huawei App Gallery' and will play an important role in deciding the company's fate in global markets.

How To Watch The Livestream

The Huawei P40 series launch will be streamed live for the global audience. You can follow the company's official website link to stream the event.